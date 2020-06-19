Liverpool’s 2019/20 season has been nothing short of breathtaking, leaving many moments to savour – but what do Reds fans feel is the best moment so far?

Liverpool are gearing up to return to action for the first time in over 100 days on Sunday, with the long-awaited Merseyside derby seeing Jurgen Klopp’s men pick up from where they left off in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Having dropped points on just two occasions, only six points separate the men in red from ending a 30-year wait for a league title—and while that moment, whenever it arrives, will take the crown as the ‘best’ of the bunch, the journey to where we are now has been remarkable.

The Reds have seen records tumble in their wake, stunning goals ripple the back of the net and performances to behold both individually and as a team.

And any tilt at the title comes with a handful of defining moments—ones which can vary in significance depending on the person you ask.

With new memories to cherish set to come in the final nine games of the season, This Is Anfield asked the question to fans of what is Liverpool best ‘moment’ of the season so far?

On Twitter, four options were provided: the late winner at Villa Park; the Boxing Day thumping of Leicester; Mohamed Salah’s goal against Man United; and the 5-2 win over Everton in December.

A total of 6,541 votes were cast, with Salah’s sealer on the break against United taking gold with 40.9 percent:

The 2-0 win in January moved Liverpool 16 points clear at the summit and led to “we’re gonna win the league” ringing out around Anfield with conviction and unwavering belief.

For @KyleStephens97 it was “the first time I let myself truly believe we were gonna win the league. Magical moment.”

You would be hard-pressed to disagree, and though that moment of truly knowing may have come earlier for fans of other clubs if their team had established a double-digit lead, Liverpool are known to never do anything the easy way.

For This Is Anfield duo Matt Ladson (@mattladson) and Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87), the comeback victory at Aston Villa came out on top in line with 17.4 percent of the vote–they were three points which epitomised the growth of Klopp’s side and their capabilities.

MATT: “For me, personally, it was the Villa game. That late comeback was the moment I turned and said ‘we’re actually gonna win this league’. Years past we would not have won that game.

“Then the United game at full time was pure celebration of ‘knowing’ we’d effectively done it already!”

HENRY: “Mane’s winner was the moment I truly believed Liverpool would win the title this season. To produce such a dramatic late comeback—let’s not forget Andy Robertson‘s bullet header—was a hallmark of champions, and it was fitting that the talismanic Mane got the winner.

“It was also a dagger to the heart of Man City, who had also produced a late fightback that day. The following weekend the Reds beat the champions and there was no looking back after that.

“Had that Villa game ended in defeat, things could have been very different, in my opinion.”

Alternatively, TIA’s Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) pointed to the opening day 4-1 win over Norwich as the Reds picked up from where they left off following their European Cup triumph.

KARL: “Norwich on the opening night was my moment. So many times over the last couple of decades we’ve had a great season and gone close to the title, gone away for summer expecting to push on and then…been dismal on the restart.

“Whether by not recruiting well, overachievement the previous season or just expectations being higher than players’ capacities, the ‘next’ season had often started terribly.

“So when we took Norwich apart under the lights, having barely changed the squad, on a night we could easily have scored about eight, I was secretly relieved and utterly convinced: we were going to go all-out for the title this year.”

Like any campaign, the festive period is one which can make or break a season, but Liverpool had the added complexities of a trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup in addition to league and cup games.

It didn’t throw a spanner in the works like those from Man City or Leicester would have hoped, however—quite the opposite in fact, as the Reds extended their incredible winning streak.

Over the months of December and January, Klopp’s side won 14 of their 16 games in five different competitions, which included a 5-2 win over Everton and the 4-0 thriller at what was then a second-placed Leicester.

And for TIA’s Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams), this period of the season earned his vote for the best and the defining moment of the campaign—one which set us on course to be named Premier League champions.

CHRIS: “Late December and January was the defining moment of the season for me.

“Liverpool had returned triumphant from their first Club World Cup win and everyone expected a stumble with the long travel and seven league games in 32 days.

“They blew Leicester away and picked up all 21 points available; City had no answer. They say league titles aren’t won in the winter, but this one was.”

It is truly a special time to be a Red, the fact such debates can take place with countless different answers is a credit to Klopp and the work undertaken by his team.

And the ride is far from over, so strap yourselves in because the conclusion of the journey to the 2019/20 Premier League title is only the beginning for this Liverpool side.

Let us know what your best moment of Liverpool’s season so far is in the comments below!