Fans had plenty to say as the Premier League returned on Wednesday after 100 days since the last game, as Aston Villa took on Sheffield United and Man City hosted Arsenal.

There was of course plenty to take in, with lots of changed approaches from normal match play—and an absolute age since the last time we watched English football at all.

No fans in the ground, the added artificial crowd noise, the impending return of Liverpool to the pitch and indeed the actual football on show were all discussed by fans as the Premier League returned.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Reds fans and football figures as the 2019/20 campaign got back underway in the top flight.

Naturally, many were delighted that English football was back

Can't believe how excited I am to watch a Villa game behind closed doors. — Oli (@OliBurrows) June 17, 2020

I’ve missed you so much @premierleague — Alexey Yaroshevsky (@YaroLFC) June 17, 2020

What a fantastic way to re-start the season. #blacklivesmatter — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) June 17, 2020

Itsss back ???????????????????????????? — Melissa Lawley (@MelissaLawley_) June 17, 2020

And there was widespread approval at the players ‘taking a knee’ as the game kicked off

Absolute chills. On the blow of the whistle, every player takes a knee. #blacklivesmatter #AVLSHU pic.twitter.com/aqQClODH9m — Carrie Brown (@CarrieBrownTV) June 17, 2020

Powerful image with all of the players taking a knee right before kick-off. — Bayer KEVerkusen (@Kevrov) June 17, 2020

Actual shivers at every player taking a knee *after the game had started*. What a moment — Tom Webb (@tomwebby92) June 17, 2020

All of the Aston Villa and Sheffield United players as well as referee Michael Oliver take the knee right after the first whistle of the Premier League's return – while the world watches – in support of #BlackLivesMatter — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) June 17, 2020

The “crowd noise” overlay by the TV producers was met with extremely mixed reaction!

Thank God for that Dants. Thought i was listening to a wasps nest! https://t.co/QlyKVRkGnZ — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 17, 2020

Prefer to watch on Main Event with the crowd noise added. #footballsback — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) June 17, 2020

I like the crowd noise in the Premier League, it makes things feel a little normal. — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) June 17, 2020

Watching on UHD, not sure about this crowd noise? That shot had sound effects like it was scored, someone was trigger happy ? — GaGs* (@GagsTandon) June 17, 2020

I'm done with the crowd noise already. Over to the other channel. — Chris Atkins (@ChrisAtkins_) June 17, 2020

The weird fake crowd noise is going to take some getting used to hahaha — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) June 17, 2020

The crowd noise seems to have a bit of a delay. And also seems a bit hollow. Doesn't sound as good as what has been on the Bundesliga. — Chris (@ChrisUnbearable) June 17, 2020

And a few fans were already looking forward in anticipation of Liverpool’s return to action at the weekend

Nice to see the @premierleague return tonight albeit Liverpool don't play until Sunday. — Jacob Porrett (@Yorkiekid200) June 17, 2020

Covid has become such such a norm I'm not even arsed if we win the title in a empty stadium anymore. We'll have a BIG parade when the time is right and all that waiting & anticipation will make it even BETTER! ??? #LFC #Liverpool — Liverpoolzy* (@Liverpool_zy) June 17, 2020

Football is back today, life is getting slightly better, all I need now is my 7373728/1 acca to come in at the weekend, up the reds — dermit (@C_Dermo99) June 17, 2020

Four days until Liverpool are back on the pitch—and the countdown to the title is firmly back on!