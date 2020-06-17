This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“What a moment”, “Thought I was listening to a wasp nest!” – Fans react to PL return & fake crowd noise

Fans had plenty to say as the Premier League returned on Wednesday after 100 days since the last game, as Aston Villa took on Sheffield United and Man City hosted Arsenal.

There was of course plenty to take in, with lots of changed approaches from normal match play—and an absolute age since the last time we watched English football at all.

No fans in the ground, the added artificial crowd noise, the impending return of Liverpool to the pitch and indeed the actual football on show were all discussed by fans as the Premier League returned.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Reds fans and football figures as the 2019/20 campaign got back underway in the top flight.

 

Naturally, many were delighted that English football was back

 

And there was widespread approval at the players ‘taking a knee’ as the game kicked off

 

The “crowd noise” overlay by the TV producers was met with extremely mixed reaction!

 

And a few fans were already looking forward in anticipation of Liverpool’s return to action at the weekend

Four days until Liverpool are back on the pitch—and the countdown to the title is firmly back on!

