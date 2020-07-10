Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, but he’ll still lift the Premier League trophy for the Reds.

The Reds have done the hard part, now it’s about seeing out the campaign in good spirits, good form and, hopefully, good fitness.

Unfortunately injuries and incidents are a part of the game though and Henderson was unlucky enough to be on the receiving end of a Brighton player’s fall in midweek, impacting the skipper’s knee.

Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed that the No. 14 will miss the rest of this season with the injury.

“It is the best possible of the bad news,” he said at his press conference on Friday.

“He does not need surgery. He will not play again this season. I’m pretty positive he will be with us for the new season. He is a quick healer.”

Henderson has played an integral role in the Reds becoming Premier League champions this season, playing 30 of our 34 games so far, with four goals and five assists to his name.

His absence naturally means the skipper will not be playing against Chelsea, when the Reds are due to receive the Premier League trophy.

The boss has confirmed, though, that he will still be the man to lift the trophy—but that will likely now come after he watches on from the sidelines against Chelsea at Anfield on 22 July.

It will be Henderson’s fourth piece of silverware won as skipper in the last 13 months, following on from the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Klopp said the entire squad was distraught for their captain, but knew immediately it would be something serious given he had to leave the pitch.

“We all felt very much that it was an awful moment when he left the pitch immediately.

“He is as we say in Germany an animal, he fights with everything, if there’s pain he will never tell you, he deals well with pain.

“So he knew something happened which should not, it was a complete mood killer. Everybody felt for him, absolutely.

“But he deserves to lift the trophy and he will do.

“No surgery is the good news and all the rest we can make the decisions and Hendo will lift the trophy.”