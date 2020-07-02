Liverpool are Premier League champions and they’re in action against dethroned Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Etihad Stadium.

Kickoff at the Etihad is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Jesus

Subs: Bravo, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Cancelo, Doyle, D.Silva, B.Silva, Mahrez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Williams, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: