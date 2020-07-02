Liverpool are Premier League champions and they’re in action against dethroned Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Etihad Stadium.
Kickoff at the Etihad is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Teams
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Jesus
Subs: Bravo, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Cancelo, Doyle, D.Silva, B.Silva, Mahrez
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Williams, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino, Origi
