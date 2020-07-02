This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Man City vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ first game as champions here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are Premier League champions and they’re in action against dethroned Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Etihad Stadium.

Kickoff at the Etihad is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Jesus

Subs: Bravo, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Cancelo, Doyle, D.Silva, B.Silva, Mahrez

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Williams, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

mishmashcarousel1
mishmashcarousel2
mishmashcaroulsel3
Previous
Next

The Liverpool Mishmash is here!

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is now available to pre-order exclusively on This Is Anfield.
SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE

 

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments