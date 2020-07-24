Following Jordan Henderson‘s trophy lift, the Liverpool Mishmash poster has been completed by illustrator Alex Bennett.

The mishmash, which is available exclusively on This Is Anfield, has been three years in the making – not too dissimilar to Jurgen Klopp‘s time making the Reds the English, European and World champions.

Artist Alex Bennett put the finishing touches on the print on Wednesday night, adding Trent’s free-kick against Chelsea and Hendo’s trophy lift – which is placed alongside Alan Hansen with the old First Division trophy in 1990.

The poster is the history of the club in one image, featuring every key moment in Liverpool FC history and some funny ones along the way.

“Fans who order the poster can expect to look at this and bring back lots of happy memories,” says Alex,

“Of course, not everything in the Mishmash is good, I have tried my best to be respectful to tragedy and fans and players who have passed away.

“It will be a talking point in any Liverpool fans household for years to come. You’ll spot something new every time you walk past it.

“It’s been an incredible challenge to create but a highly enjoyable process.”

The artwork, which measures 69cm x 99cm, is printed on 170g paper with a gloss finish and the poster is shipped rolled in cellophane wrap inside a sturdy cardboard tube.

For those who have pre-ordered the Mishmash, orders will begin being sent out in the first week of August.

If you haven’t ordered yours yet, you can do so now.

* Find out more about the process involved in making the mishmash, here.