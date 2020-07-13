ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Wednesday, August 14, 2019: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' lifts the trophy after winning the Super Cup after the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Besiktas Park. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ: How well do you know Fabinho? Test yourself here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fabinho has cemented himself as a key cog in Jurgen Klopp‘s side, but how well do you know his career both before and at Liverpool?

The Brazilian has helped transform the Reds from challengers to champions since his arrival in the summer of 2018 in a £39 million deal.

Stepping into the deep-lying midfield role, Fabinho has been a revelation with his all-round game and has not gone a season without lifting a piece of silverware in the air since landing at Anfield.

Liverpool’s No. 3 combines his no-nonsense defensive approach, with vision, creativity and a lethal shot from distance, traits which have propelled the Reds to greater heights.

But how well do you know his career, both with Liverpool and that which came before?

10 questions on Liverpool’s No. 3 and his career!

 

Want more quizzes? Try these!

liverpool_chelsea

Official Liverpool FC CHAMPIONS Matchday Programme

🏆 🔴  A collector’s item for every fan – the official LFC matchday programme for the day the Reds lift the title is available to pre-order now.

 
SHOP NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments