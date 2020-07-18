QUIZ: Test your knowledge on Liverpool’s history with penalties

Whether as part of a shootout or in-play, players require the ability to hold their nerve from 12 yards out, but can you hold yours in our latest test?

The stalling tactics and the anxious wait. Do you watch or cover your eyes? All are involved when a penalty takes centre stage in any match, regardless of the stakes.

And while the Reds being awarded a penalty have been few and far between in recent memory, Liverpool have a long history from 12 yards out.

From the first shootout in 1974 to those that win major trophies and those which have seen others slip through our fingers, to those in-game which turn the tide or seal a win.

Here, we test your knowledge of Liverpool’s relationship with penalties and shootouts.

Can you get all 12 questions right?

