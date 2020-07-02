QUIZ: True or False? Try our latest Liverpool FC quiz!

Think you know fact from fiction? Well, our latest quiz tests just that as it is up to you to decide which statements are true or false.

Did Liverpool win their first FA Cup in 1965? Was the Reds’ debut in a European final two years later in 1967?

One of those statements is true, the other is false.

So think you know Liverpool records, managers and players both past and present? Here, we test your knowledge with these true or false questions.

Can you detect if these 12 statements are true or false?

Want more quizzes? Try these!