There’s little time to rest for Liverpool as they are back in action tonight against Brighton. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

After a break of just three days, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are out to secure their 30th win of the Premier League season and move ever closer to reaching the 100-point mark.

After a dull affair last time out, Liverpool will be eager to continue their winning ways by rectifying a string of away results which have failed to return a win or a goal in the last five in all competitions.

With Brighton now having created a comfortable buffer above the relegation zone, the pressure will be off and the Reds could look to capitalise.

And Liverpool’s recent history with the Seagulls makes for welcome reading, with five wins from five since their promotion into the top-flight back in 2017.

Will Klopp’s side finally end their barren run on the road and return to Merseyside with 92 points to their name?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (BST)—or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Brighton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of NBC Universo and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 1 Africa, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RUSH, DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD 1 Asia, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Belarus 5, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, SportKlub 1 Serbia, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Sky HD, SportKlub 1 Croatia, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, ESPN Andina, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport, Free, Adjarasport TV, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spiler 1, SiminnSport, Mola TV, Mola TV App, Hotstar VIP, Sport 1, Sport 4, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON 2, SPOTV, SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Extra, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, SuperSport CSN, Viaplay Sweden, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports Ukraine, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, K+PM

