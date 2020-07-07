Patience and looking to youth dominated discussion as Jurgen Klopp fielded questions from the press ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Brighton.

The Reds have little time to put their feet up as they are back in the thick of the action when they meet Brighton on Wednesday evening.

The clash comes three days after the slog that was the victory over Aston Villa, one which required a degree of patience to find the breakthrough, a trait we have seen on display regularly throughout the title-winning season.

And the virtue of patience for the remainder of the season was put to the boss as his side look to create more history before the campaign comes to a close.

“[Patience] is always important in football, but you still have to try to create it, it’s just more of a mindset then really something you see on the pitch,” Klopp told reporters.

“They need to be lively, fluid and all that stuff but patience is important. It’s pretty rare that you can win in the first minute, it’s much more likely you can win it in the last minute. That’s not new to us.

“The Aston Villa game was really difficult, a lot of games are difficult in the league but you cannot compare the games now with the other games.

“We play Brighton now. I’m not 100 percent sure if they are still fighting for staying in the league or they already feel secure, which is possible as well.

“They are a really good football team, I really think what they did over the last year is really incredible.

“A relegation battle last year and implementing a new style, proper football style. It’s interesting and my colleague [Graham Potter] is doing a really good job.

“Since lockdown, they changed their approach a little bit and they went for results. We don’t know exactly what we will face, a team in a good run and pretty much full of confidence. We need to be ready for that.

“One of the things we need [for the rest of the season] is patience, but it’s not something I ask for before the game because we will find out how patient we need to be – but first and foremost I want us to be active, lively, creative and I want us to be really solid.”

The manager was also drawn into a long discussion over the club’s youth, the pathway from the academy to the first team and what the plans are for the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster heading into next season.

And he also outlined his dream of Liverpool being able to call upon “a team full of Scousers” in the next decade.