Liverpool are on the search for their 18th win at Anfield this season, with Burnley the visitors. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men ended their poor recent away record last time out on the south coast and are now aiming to win three on the bounce and edge ever closer to 100 points.

The Reds are on the road of breaking records with their Premier League title already confirmed and the penultimate clash at Anfield will pit them against a Burnley side who are pushing for a finish in the top half of the table.

And while a record season’s points tally and ending the season with 19 home wins dominate the discussion, the game will also see a battle for the Golden Glove with Nick Pope currently ahead of Alisson in the race, 14-13.

The fixture has not returned too many clean sheets for either team, however, with just two in the last seven meetings, but the results favour the Reds as they have won five of the seven.

Will they make it six from eight this afternoon and move their season’s tally to 95?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST)—or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 12am (Sunday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Burnley is being shown live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, which are available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Burnley is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Burnley and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

