Merely four days after sealing his move to Ligue 2 side Amiens, Adam Lewis was handed his debut for the opening day of the season which ended in a 1-0 win.

The 20-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in July, made the bold move to switch England for France on a season-long loan deal.

The left-back had interested suitors within the English Football League but opted to join Amiens earlier in the week, a side who are pushing for an immediate return to Ligue 1 following their relegation last season.

After injury disrupted his progress in 2019/20, his move to seek consistent first team football received an immediate boost as he was selected in the starting XI for Amiens’ first game of the season against AS Nancy.

Lewis, who was handed the No. 3 jersey, played a total of 76 minutes before being withdrawn from proceedings in a game which saw him make a total of 47 touches, with a pass success rate of 72 percent.

He did pick up a yellow card for a poorly timed tackle, 10 minutes before Amiens scored the opener and subsequent winning goal, with Serhou Guirassy, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, nodding home without opposition.

Amiens would finish the game with 10 men after Driss Khalid, who had only been on the field for five minutes, was given his marching orders in the 90th minute.

Lewis is only one of two young Reds currently out on loan as the club continue to work on other moves, with fellow defender Morgan Boyes having sealed a switch to Fleetwood Town.

The 19-year-old featured in Fleetwood’s pre-season friendly clash against Blackburn on Saturday, where he was on the receiving end of a 4-1 defeat.