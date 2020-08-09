LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott celebrate after being crowned Premier League champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ: 10 questions on Liverpool’s exciting young Reds in 2019/20!

The 2019/20 season was an unforgettable one for Liverpool’s youngsters, but how much do you remember from their debuts, records, clean sheets and more?

There has not been a shortage of memorable and captivating moments for Liverpool throughout the last 14 months.

Beyond the senior figures who regularly light up the pitch, however, there was a host of players who made the rise from the academy to see their dreams come true.

Such was the relentless schedule and the desire to provide opportunities to those looking to make the step up from Kirkby, the Reds saw 21 academy players make their senior debut.

Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott earned their place in Jurgen Klopp‘s matchday squad regularly at the back end of the season and have been the standouts thus far, while Rhian Brewster also lit up the Championship with Swansea.

The future is bright for Liverpool, and here we test your knowledge on the club’s youngsters from season 2019/20.

There are 10 questions, can you get them all right?

 

