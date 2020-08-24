Andy Robertson has proven to be one of the bargain’s of the century for Liverpool following his arrival in 2017, but how well do you know his career?

Since landing at Anfield over three years ago, Robertson has proven key to the Reds’ rise to being crowned world, European and English champions.

His signing was not met with instant elation, however, and after slowly working his way into the side the Scot has since endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful, consistently displaying qualities synonymous with the club.

The 26-year-old’s career has not been straightforward, with setbacks moulding him into the player he is today.

But how well do you know Robertson and his career both before and at Liverpool?

10 questions on our No. 26!

