QUIZ: Red or not? Try our latest Liverpool FC quiz!

As we continue to gear up to the start of another season, see if you can conquer our latest quiz: Red or not?

Think you know a Liverpool fact from another club’s, or that a quote belongs to a member of the opposition and not anyone from Anfield?

Then this is the quiz for you.

Here, all you have to do is decide if the record, quote or fact is true to the Reds or not – akin to true or false.

Can you get all 10 correct?

Want more quizzes? Try these!