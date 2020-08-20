QUIZ: Red or not? Try our latest Liverpool FC quiz!

As we continue to gear up to the start of another season, see if you can conquer our latest quiz: Red or not?
Think you know a Liverpool fact from another club’s, or that a quote belongs to a member of the opposition and not anyone from Anfield?
Then this is the quiz for you.
Here, all you have to do is decide if the record, quote or fact is true to the Reds or not – akin to true or false.
Can you get all 10 correct?
Want more quizzes? Try these!
- Name the 47 Reds who have seen red in the Premier League era?
- Can you list every player named in a 2019/20 Liverpool matchday squad?
- Who am I? Guess the Reds from these clues!
- How well do you know Jamie Carragher and his career?
- How well do you know Liverpool FC’s managers?
- 15 Liverpool inspired Who Wants To Be A Millionaire-style questions
- Which current Liverpool player are you?
- Name all 38 players to appear for Liverpool in pre-season 2019
Fan Comments