Rhian Brewster has confirmed he is open to staying at Swansea for another season, with the Liverpool striker still in the dark over his plans for the new campaign.

It was a productive half-season for Brewster in south Wales, with the 20-year-old scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances after joining the Swans in January.

His final strike came in the Championship playoff semi-final second-leg defeat to Brentford, with this loss signalling the end of his time at Swansea, and the start of a short break.

After his holiday period, Brewster is due to return to Liverpool and is expected to take part in pre-season training at Melwood.

But it still remains unclear whether he will be part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad next season, with the manager saying in July that “how it will be exactly next year we will talk about with him and his representatives.”

Swansea manager Steve Cooper has revealed there have been “positive” talks over an extended spell at the Liberty, and speaking to the Championship club’s official website, the striker admitted he would be happy to return.

“I have loved every moment of it, I love the club, I love the fans, I love the staff, I love everybody here,” he said.

“I don’t know what is going to happen next year but if I don’t come back Swansea will always be in my heart.

“I’ll be Swansea forever and I will always keep tabs on them no matter what. I just hope that the boys just go for it again next season.

“If I’m here then we’ll all push together, but if I’m not then I hope the boys dig deep, go for it again and don’t look back.

“They will use this as motivation as I know we’re not going to want to feel like this again.

“I think we should just keep pushing and pushing and I love everyone at the club.”

It may be a cynical reading, but it is strange that Brewster is as of yet unsure how he fits into Klopp’s plans for 2020/21, as previously the manager has been emphatic over which youngsters will be involved.

Brewster arguably exceeded expectations at Swansea, and given Liverpool are currently lacking quality in depth in attack, he represents a strong option to bring in.

The argument could be made that rather than spending next season as backup to Roberto Firmino, he would gain more from heading out on another loan, but at this point he could be ready to challenge.

There has been no indication of Klopp giving up on Brewster, of course, and he is tied to the club until 2023, after Liverpool pushed so strongly for him to sign his first professional deal two years ago.

More clarity can be expected in the coming weeks, but if he does head out on loan again, Brewster should be aiming higher than Swansea this time.