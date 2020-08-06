We’ve got five copies of the official Liverpool FC Champions magazine to give away!

Liverpool Football Club are champions of the Premier League for the first time in their history, ending a 30-year wait since their last top-flight title.

Written by the talented team that produces the official matchday programme and magazine, including This Is Anfield columnist Chris McLoughlin, this is the complete story of a historic season.

This beautifully produced special edition magazine includes:

A comprehensive game-by-game guide to Liverpool FC’s campaign

In-depth review of the Reds’ record-breaking season featuring match reports, analysis and stunning photography from all 38 fixtures

Reaction from Jürgen Klopp and his players, pundits and the Press

All the facts and stats.

