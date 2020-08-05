To celebrate both Liverpool’s 19th league title win and the launch of the Liverpool Mishmash poster, we’ve got three to give away to This Is Anfield readers.

Designed by football illustrator Alex Bennett, the unique artwork is the history of the Reds in one image – from the club’s inception in 1892 to the 2020 Premier League title.

After nine months and over 1,500 hours of painstaking work, this unique artwork it is finally finished and you can order it today exclusively on This Is Anfield.

The artwork was completed in July 2020, with Jordan Henderson‘s Premier League trophy lift gloriously completing the piece.

What the fans are saying

LOVING MY POSTER @thisisanfield ???? So much to look at!! Just incredible!! pic.twitter.com/iKAMKt447i — sarah (@redgirl33) July 31, 2020

Enter the competition

To be in with a chance of winning one of three Liverpool Mishmash posters, answer the simple question below and submit your details. We’ll pick three winners when the competition closes at 12noon on Wednesday, 12th August 2020. Good luck!

