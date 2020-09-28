IVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the pre-match warm-up before the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Arsenal: Alisson starts, Thiago misses out

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool return to Anfield to face off against Arsenal tonight, where Jurgen Klopp has restored a host of familiar faces – with Alisson fit to start.

After clinching a win to progress in the League Cup, it is swiftly back to Premier League action for the Reds as they host an Arsenal side who also have two early top-flight wins to their name.

The boss had a number of injury concerns arise throughout the week since Liverpool toppled Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but Alisson has passed a late fitness test to feature.

Thiago misses out completely, however, “due to a minor fitness issue” along with Jordan Henderson, who is out with a thigh injury, meaning Virgil van Dijk will don the captain’s armband once more.

Having overcome his “mystery” injury, Alisson will sit behind the back line of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson – with Gomez returning after missing the Reds’ last two fixtures.

In midfield, Fabinho will return to the holding role and will be flanked by Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

And the attack remains in-tact from the win at Chelsea, as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all take to the field.

The latter of whom has the chance to overtake three ex-Reds, including Robbie Fowler, to become the most prolific Liverpool goalscorer against Arsenal – he needs two more goals to do so.

From the bench, Klopp will be able to call upon the likes of Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota as the Reds look to make it 61 league games unbeaten at Anfield.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Williams, Minamino, Jota, Jones, Origi

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Xhaka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Runarsson, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments