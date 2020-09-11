Four Liverpool players are rated 90 or higher in the latest instalment of the FIFA franchise, FIFA 21, with only 12 players across world football ranked as highly.

FIFA 21 is due for release on October 6, and this week saw the reveal of the top-rated players across the popular video game.

The highest is, unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi, with the Barcelona captain above Cristiano Ronaldo and leading the way for the game’s very best players.

Only 12 players are rated at 90 or over in FIFA 21, and incredibly, four of those are from Liverpool, highlighting the club’s standing in world football.

Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Alisson are all rated at 90, with only Messi (93), Ronaldo (92), Robert Lewandowski (91), Kevin De Bruyne (91), Neymar (91) and Jan Oblak (91) considered better.

Kylian Mbappe and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have also been given 90, while the next best from the Premier League is Sergio Aguero on 89.

Liverpool have 10 players in FIFA 21’s top 10, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (87), Roberto Firmino (87), Andy Robertson (87), Fabinho (87), Jordan Henderson (86) and Gini Wijnaldum (85) all included.

Alisson, Mane, Firmino, Robertson and Fabinho have all been given increases in their ratings from last year’s game, but Alexander-Arnold’s is perhaps the most impressive, rising from 83 to 87 to break into the top 100.

“Yeah, I’m happy of course, 87, jeez. Wow, that’s high,” the right-back said, reacting to his rating on Football Focus, before setting the target of “89 next season.”

Beyond the top 10, ratings for Joe Gomez (83), Joel Matip (83), Naby Keita (81), Xherdan Shaqiri (81), James Milner (80), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (79), Takumi Minamino (77) and Divock Origi (77) have also been revealed.

Keita’s seems rather low, but the Guinean is likely to rise up the charts if his excellent form of late continues into 2020/21.