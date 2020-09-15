One to make you sit on the edge of your seat and then stand and take notice, John Barnes was a talent like no other. But how well do you know his career?

The masterful winger spent 10 years at Anfield, netting 108 goals in 407 appearances – picking up four team trophies along the way.

Barnes’ Liverpool career is one which saw him impress both on and off the field, with his magic with the ball matched by his bravery away from any stadium.

He quickly settled into life as a Red and would go on to forge a legacy which will stand the test of time, ending his career as one of the greatest players to ever don the No. 10 shirt at the club.

But how much do you remember about his career both at Liverpool and elsewhere?

10 questions on our former No. 10!

