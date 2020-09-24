This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ: The Reds and the League Cup – Try our latest Liverpool FC quiz!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool were drawn against Lincoln City for the third round of the League Cup in 2020/21, and now it is time to test your memory on the Reds’ history in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will kickstart domestic cup action with a trip to League One’s Lincoln City, a League Cup tie scheduled three days after the top-flight clash at Chelsea.

Fresh faces will be expected but a senior outfit all the same as the boss looks to inject minutes into the legs of those on the fringes.

It is a competition which Liverpool have a long history with and have not added to the trophy cabinet since 2012.

But how well do you know the Reds’ history in the League Cup?

Will you get all 10 right?

 

Want more quizzes? Try these!

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments