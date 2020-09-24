Liverpool were drawn against Lincoln City for the third round of the League Cup in 2020/21, and now it is time to test your memory on the Reds’ history in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will kickstart domestic cup action with a trip to League One’s Lincoln City, a League Cup tie scheduled three days after the top-flight clash at Chelsea.

Fresh faces will be expected but a senior outfit all the same as the boss looks to inject minutes into the legs of those on the fringes.

It is a competition which Liverpool have a long history with and have not added to the trophy cabinet since 2012.

But how well do you know the Reds’ history in the League Cup?

Will you get all 10 right?

Want more quizzes? Try these!