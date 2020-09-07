Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has joined Cardiff City for the season, as his nomadic career continues with a sixth loan move.

Ojo spent last year on loan at Rangers, playing under Reds legend Steven Gerrard but only managing to score once in the Scottish Premiership.

The 23-year-old returned to Liverpool after his latest stint away, although it has been made clear that he has no future under Jurgen Klopp.

Now, Ojo has joined Championship club Cardiff, who are said to have beaten off competition from clubs including Nottingham Forest to sign the England youth international.

Ojo has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool since making his debut in an FA Cup third-round clash with Exeter City in January 2016, but his last one was in January 2017.

As time has passed, it has become increasingly clear that Liverpool have moved on as a side and Ojo is not of the required standard to be a long-term success story.

Prior to his spell at Rangers, the Englishman has had four more loan moves, spending time at Wigan, Wolves, Fulham and Stade de Reims.

It feels like the time has come for Ojo to seal a permanent move elsewhere, allowing him to settle at a club and kick on in his career.

The hope is that Cardiff have an option to buy, should he impress this season, although that is yet to be confirmed either way.

Ojo is still contracted to Liverpool until 2023, by which point he will have celebrated his 26th birthday.