LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop with a banner "Champions of Europe" during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Salzburg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Excellent group”, “gutted fans can’t go” – Liverpool fans react to “interesting” Champions League draw

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have discovered their three Champions League group stage opponents, with supporters left with mixed emotions after the draw.

The Reds will be looking to wrestle back their European crown from Bayern Munich, having been knocked out by Atletico Madrid last season.

In Thursday’s draw, Jurgen Klopp‘s Premier League champions were pitted against Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland in Group D, with the competition getting underway later this month.

On paper, it looks like a relatively kind draw for Liverpool, ahead of their quest for European Cup number seven.

However, with three stadiums in very accessible cities, and three stadiums fans have never visited, it’s mixed emotions for those who would usually now be busy their European trips.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Two meetings with Ajax should be fun – the first time the two sides have met in a competitive fixture since the 1960s…

Frank De Boer, Ajax and Liverpool’s Jamie Redknapp battle for the ball

“Ajax lost three or four of their best players over last two seasons.” – Rob Hunt on Facebook.

“Ouch for Ajax…that’s the best we could have hoped for!” – rupzzz on the forums.

 

Atalanta are one of Europe’s most entertaining attacking outfits, so a match-up with Liverpool looks appealing…

“Ajax and Atalanta not walk overs to be honest” – Teboho Meezy Mokoena on Facebook.

“Atalanta is a tough draw. They’re better than Ajax.” – ILLOK on the forums.

 

The overall difficulty of the group was assessed…

“About time we got a favourable draw” – Mick Kelly on Facebook.

“Brilliant, fireworks group.” – Zoran on the forums.

 

It wasn’t all positive, though, with some bemoaning not being able to go to the away games…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments