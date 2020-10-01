Liverpool have discovered their three Champions League group stage opponents, with supporters left with mixed emotions after the draw.

The Reds will be looking to wrestle back their European crown from Bayern Munich, having been knocked out by Atletico Madrid last season.

In Thursday’s draw, Jurgen Klopp‘s Premier League champions were pitted against Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland in Group D, with the competition getting underway later this month.

On paper, it looks like a relatively kind draw for Liverpool, ahead of their quest for European Cup number seven.

However, with three stadiums in very accessible cities, and three stadiums fans have never visited, it’s mixed emotions for those who would usually now be busy their European trips.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Two meetings with Ajax should be fun – the first time the two sides have met in a competitive fixture since the 1960s…

Ajax good draw that, not far to travel for the team too — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) October 1, 2020

Ajax perfect. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 1, 2020

“Ajax lost three or four of their best players over last two seasons.” – Rob Hunt on Facebook.

“Ouch for Ajax…that’s the best we could have hoped for!” – rupzzz on the forums.

Ajax. A great European name with big traditions that Liverpool can respect and relate to. But more importantly, they will very likely finish above them. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 1, 2020

that will be fun, lfc ajax. — Kastor (@KastorLfc) October 1, 2020

Atalanta are one of Europe’s most entertaining attacking outfits, so a match-up with Liverpool looks appealing…

Liverpool and Atalanta will be great ties to watch. They’ll play football against us — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 1, 2020

“Ajax and Atalanta not walk overs to be honest” – Teboho Meezy Mokoena on Facebook.

“Atalanta is a tough draw. They’re better than Ajax.” – ILLOK on the forums.

Ooh was hoping to avoid Atalanta – going to be a tough but entertaining 2 games that #ChampionsLeague — Kenn Rushworth (@14Autumns) October 1, 2020

Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta. No defending, no clean sheets, just goals and vibes. — Noor Patterson (@NoorPatty) October 1, 2020

Atalanta. Will be fun to see the Reds go against them. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 1, 2020

The overall difficulty of the group was assessed…

Midtyland. What an excellent group! — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 1, 2020

Interesting draw for Liverpool – one team they've not faced since the '60s, another they've not faced at all. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) October 1, 2020

Happy with that group. Some really entertaining games to look forward to, but Liverpool should be easily strong enough to progress. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 1, 2020

“About time we got a favourable draw” – Mick Kelly on Facebook.

“Brilliant, fireworks group.” – Zoran on the forums.

Tough #UCLdraw for #LFC so far. But let’s not forget we are the reigning English & World champions and have been to two CL finals in previous 3 years, winning one. Ajax & Atlanta will be shitting themselves. — Si Steers (@sisteers) October 1, 2020

Will take that Champions League group all day long. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 1, 2020

Very happy with the draw ..Atalanta and Ajax only know how to play expansive open football. And I expect us to get maximum points from Mydtjlland and to know how to spell their name without google by end of round 1 #LFC #UCLdraw — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) October 1, 2020

It wasn’t all positive, though, with some bemoaning not being able to go to the away games…

We’ve been robbed of an away trip to Amsterdam then. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) October 1, 2020

LIVERPOOL AND AJAX. AND WE CAN'T GO. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) October 1, 2020

3 new grounds…. never mind. We’ll all be dead soon anyway #UpTheReds — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) October 1, 2020

So disappointing that fans can’t enjoy Liverpool v Ajax. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 1, 2020

Liverpool haven’t played Ajax in a competitive game since 1966. Gutted that fans can't go. ? #LFC — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) October 1, 2020

GUTTED fans won’t get to travel to Amsterdam for the Ajax game #ChampionsLeague — Ajay ? (@nofiveisalive) October 1, 2020

