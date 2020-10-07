Liverpool will have 23 players in action during the October international break, including 20 from Jurgen Klopp‘s first team, with a host of interesting fixtures to watch.

Following the Reds’ 7-2 loss at Aston Villa, this latest international break is the most baffling and poorly timed in recent memory.

Not only are players travelling amid a global pandemic, but in the busiest domestic campaign of all time, many FAs have organised friendlies on top of their two competitive fixtures.

Those competitive games come in the form of UEFA Nations League ties and World Cup qualifiers, while some nations will also play Euro 2021 qualifiers and, at youth level, Euro U21 qualifiers.

Despite the negatives, it will still be intriguing to see how those called up from Klopp’s squad fare over the next week, particularly as they aim to avoid injury before the Merseyside derby.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool’s internationals in action on TV in the UK.

Fixtures & TV Info

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (England)

– Wales (H), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, 8pm – ITV1

– Belgium (H), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 5pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Denmark (H), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

– Mexico (H), Friendly – Wednesday, Oct 7, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Bosnia (A), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 5pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Italy (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

– Bolivia (H), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Oct 10, 1.30am – Not on UK TV

– Peru (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Oct 14, 1am – Not on UK TV

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

– Spain (H), Friendly – Wednesday, Oct 7, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– France (A), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

– Sweden (H), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

– Israel (H), Euro 2021 qualifier – Thursday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Slovakia (H) – Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Czech Republic (H) – Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

– Cameroon (N), Friendly – Friday, Oct 9, 1pm – Not on UK TV

– Ivory Coast (N), Friendly – Tuesday, Oct 13, 3.45pm – Not on UK TV

Naby Keita (Guinea)

– Cape Verde (N), Friendly – Saturday, Oct 10, 3pm – Not on UK TV

– Gambia (N), Friendly – Tuesday, Oct 13, TBC – Not on UK TV

Neco Williams, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn (Wales)

– England (A), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, 8pm – ITV1

– Republic of Ireland (A), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 2pm – Sky Sports Main Event / S4C

– Bulgaria (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Divock Origi (Belgium)

– Ivory Coast (H), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– England (A), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 5pm – Sky Sports Main Event

– Iceland (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland)

– Slovakia (A), Euro 2021 qualifier – Thursday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

– Wales (H), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 2pm – Sky Sports Main Event / S4C

– Finland (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 5pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Marko Grujic (Serbia)

– Norway (A), Euro 2021 qualifier – Thursday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Hungary (H), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

– Turkey (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams (England U21s)

– Andorra (A), Euro U21 qualifier – Wednesday, Oct 7, 2pm – YouTube

– Turkey (H), Euro U21 qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 13, 7.30pm – BT Sport 1

Morgan Boyes (Wales U21s)

– Belgium (A), Euro U21 qualifier – Friday, Oct 9, 7pm – Not on UK TV

Kamil Grabara (Poland U21s)

– Serbia (A), Euro U21 qualifier – Friday, Oct 9, 5pm – Not on UK TV

– Bulgaria (A), Euro U21 qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 13, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Harvey Elliott (England U19s)

– Scotland (H), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, 2pm – Not on UK TV

– Scotland (H), Friendly – Sunday, Oct 11, 2pm – Not on UK TV

Billy Koumetio (France U19s)

– Germany (A), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, TBC – Not on UK TV

– Germany (A), Friendly – Monday, Oct 12, TBC – Not on UK TV

* All dates, times and TV info correct for the UK.