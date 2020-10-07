This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

How to watch Liverpool FC’s internationals on TV & online in October

Liverpool will have 23 players in action during the October international break, including 20 from Jurgen Klopp‘s first team, with a host of interesting fixtures to watch.

Following the Reds’ 7-2 loss at Aston Villa, this latest international break is the most baffling and poorly timed in recent memory.

Not only are players travelling amid a global pandemic, but in the busiest domestic campaign of all time, many FAs have organised friendlies on top of their two competitive fixtures.

Those competitive games come in the form of UEFA Nations League ties and World Cup qualifiers, while some nations will also play Euro 2021 qualifiers and, at youth level, Euro U21 qualifiers.

Despite the negatives, it will still be intriguing to see how those called up from Klopp’s squad fare over the next week, particularly as they aim to avoid injury before the Merseyside derby.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool’s internationals in action on TV in the UK.

Fixtures & TV Info

England's Joe Gomez during the UEFA Nations League, League A Group Four match at Wembley Stadium, London (Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images)

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (England)

Wales (H), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, 8pm – ITV1
Belgium (H), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 5pm – Sky Sports Main Event
Denmark (H), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Mexico (H), Friendly – Wednesday, Oct 7, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button
Bosnia (A), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 5pm – Sky Sports Red Button
Italy (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

Bolivia (H), World Cup qualifier – Saturday, Oct 10, 1.30am – Not on UK TV
Peru (A), World Cup qualifier – Wednesday, Oct 14, 1am – Not on UK TV

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Spain (H), Friendly – Wednesday, Oct 7, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football
France (A), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League
Sweden (H), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Andy Robertson of Scotland during the International Friendly match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date 7th September 2018. Picture credit should read: Richard Lee/Sportimage via PA Images

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

Israel (H), Euro 2021 qualifier – Thursday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event
Slovakia (H) – Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Main Event
Czech Republic (H) – Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Takumi Minamino (Japan)

Cameroon (N), Friendly – Friday, Oct 9, 1pm – Not on UK TV
Ivory Coast (N), Friendly – Tuesday, Oct 13, 3.45pm – Not on UK TV

Naby Keita (Guinea)

Cape Verde (N), Friendly – Saturday, Oct 10, 3pm – Not on UK TV
Gambia (N), Friendly – Tuesday, Oct 13, TBC – Not on UK TV

CARDIFF, WALES - Sunday, September 6, 2020: Wales' Neco Williams celebrates at the final whistle after scoring the winning goal in injury time to seal a 1-0 victory during the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League B Group 4 match between Wales and Bulgaria at the Cardiff City Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Neco Williams, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn (Wales)

England (A), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, 8pm – ITV1
Republic of Ireland (A), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 2pm – Sky Sports Main Event / S4C
Bulgaria (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football

Divock Origi (Belgium)

Ivory Coast (H), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button
England (A), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 5pm – Sky Sports Main Event
Iceland (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

Caoimhin Kelleher (Republic of Ireland)

Slovakia (A), Euro 2021 qualifier – Thursday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Football
Wales (H), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 2pm – Sky Sports Main Event / S4C
Finland (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 5pm – Sky Sports Main Event

Marko Grujic (Serbia)

Norway (A), Euro 2021 qualifier – Thursday, Oct 8, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button
Hungary (H), Nations League – Sunday, Oct 11, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button
Turkey (A), Nations League – Wednesday, Oct 14, 7.45pm – Sky Sports Red Button

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, July 14, 2020: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams (England U21s)

Andorra (A), Euro U21 qualifier – Wednesday, Oct 7, 2pm – YouTube
Turkey (H), Euro U21 qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 13, 7.30pm – BT Sport 1

Morgan Boyes (Wales U21s)

Belgium (A), Euro U21 qualifier – Friday, Oct 9, 7pm – Not on UK TV

Kamil Grabara (Poland U21s)

Serbia (A), Euro U21 qualifier – Friday, Oct 9, 5pm – Not on UK TV
Bulgaria (A), Euro U21 qualifier – Tuesday, Oct 13, 5pm – Not on UK TV

Harvey Elliott (England U19s)

Scotland (H), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, 2pm – Not on UK TV
Scotland (H), Friendly – Sunday, Oct 11, 2pm – Not on UK TV

Billy Koumetio (France U19s)

Germany (A), Friendly – Thursday, Oct 8, TBC – Not on UK TV
Germany (A), Friendly – Monday, Oct 12, TBC – Not on UK TV

* All dates, times and TV info correct for the UK.

