Virgil van Dijk says he is “ready for the challenge ahead” after it was confirmed he has suffered ACL damage and may not play again this season.

Liverpool haven’t put a specific timescale on his recovery, with each player responding differently to rehabilitation, especially after such a major injury, but the likelihood is that his 2020/21 campaign is over.

News of Van Dijk’s prolonged absence was confirmed on Sunday afternoon, with the 29-year-old releasing a personal statement on Sunday night.

It reads:

This afternoon I met with leading consultant to start the process of planning the finer details of my rehabilitation following the incident yesterday. I’m now fully focussed on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible. Despite the obvious disappointment, I’m a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity and with God’s help I’m going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before. In football, as in life, I believe everything happens for a reason and it’s important to try and keep level headed whether going through the highs or lows. With the support of my wife, kids, family and everyone at Liverpool, I’m ready for the challenge ahead. I’d like to thank everyone for the messages of support, it’s meant a huge amount to me and my family, and I’ll now be doing everything possible to support my teammates in any way I can ahead of a big few weeks as I take my own recovery day by day. I’ll be back.

Get well soon, Virgil.