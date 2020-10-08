LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 22, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salahand and Georginio Wijnaldum during a training session at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
Liverpool’s 24-man squad for Champions League group stage confirmed

Liverpool have confirmed their 24-man squad for the group stage of the Champions League, with Harvey Elliott included for the clashes with Ajax, Atalanta and Mitjylland.

The Reds were required to submit their finalised squad at 11pm on Monday, with Jurgen Klopp‘s selection already settled after a well-executed transfer window.

There are few surprises in Liverpool’s 24-man squad to play Ajax, Atalanta and Mitjylland, therefore, but Harry Wilson is omitted.

‘List A’ provided to UEFA was limited to 25 players with eight of those required to be ‘homegrown’, and four of those having been trained at the club for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

With five substitutes permitted in the Champions League this season, Klopp will benefit from having strength in depth within his selection, particularly in midfield following the signing of Thiago.

Liverpool’s youngsters could also profit from this, with Klopp also able to register an unlimited number of players under the age of 21 with at least two years’ training at the club to his ‘List B’, with the deadline for this process being midnight before any group game.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 4, 2020: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Aston Villa won 7-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams are among those likely to be included in ‘List B’, though Billy Koumetio’s absence means he will be ineligible.

The Reds kick off their Champions League campaign away to Ajax on October 21, before the visit of Mitjylland on October 27 and a trip to Atalanta on November 3.

Atalanta will then head to Anfield on November 25, and Ajax visit on December 1, before an away clash with Mitjylland ends the group stage on December 9.

Liverpool’s Confirmed Champions League Squad

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 17, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk during a training session at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Minamino, Jota, Origi, Shaqiri, Elliott

Likely List B: R.Williams, N.Williams, Jones

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is available to order exclusively on This Is Anfield — the history of the Reds in one image!

