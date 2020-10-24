Gini Wijnaldum has been an ever-present for Jurgen Klopp since he arrived at Anfield, but how well do you know his career both before and at Liverpool?

The 29-year-old has not been short of memorable moments in a red shirt, proving a key member of Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs in recent years – who can forget Barcelona?

At times Wijnaldum flies under the radar, with his work in the middle of the park typically not on the flashy side but there is no questioning he is ever reliable.

While his time at Anfield may be coming to an end with his deal not extended beyond the current season, the No. 5 will continue to be key throughout 2020/21.

And here we test how well you know his career to date.

11 questions on our No. 5 – can you get them all right?

