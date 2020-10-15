It has been 10 years since FSG took over the reins at Liverpool and turned the club’s fortunes around after years in the wilderness under a calamitous spell by another American duo.

The month of October in 2010 was a historic one for Liverpool Football Club, with ownership changing hands from the disastrous George Gillett and Tom Hicks to FSG.

The sale was a long time coming and required the intervention of the High Court, with the final

ruling ensuring the Reds could turn the page and forge ahead.

In the decade since John W Henry and Co. arrived, there have been mistakes and missteps but also incredible highs and monumentous triumphs which has Liverpool sitting back at the top of club football.

Their greatest appointment in Jurgen Klopp is thriving and investment into the club’s infrastructure ensures a long-term legacy will be left as the club fires on all cylinders.

Here, 10 years in we test your memory on all things FSG and Liverpool.

10 questions on FSG – how well will you do?

