LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 25, 2020: Liverpool's Rhys Williams on the pitch before the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and Atalanta BC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Atalanta: Rhys and Neco Williams start among 5 changes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his side for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Atalanta, as Mo Salah returns to the starting lineup at the first time of asking.

The Reds are under the lights at Anfield this evening as they look to seal their place in the Champions League last 16 with a victory.

The reverse fixture saw Liverpool put Atalanta to the sword 5-0 and Klopp is wary of the Italian side having “a point to prove” this time out.

Injury has limited the ability to make widespread changes but the manager has taken the opportunity to inject fresh legs where he can with Liverpool’s next fixture taking place in less than 60 hours.

Alisson remains between the sticks and will have the centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Rhys Williams positioned ahead of him.

While two maiden starts in the competition for the Reds comes the way of full-back pair Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, James Milner, making his 50th European appearance for the club, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones have all been given the nod.

Mohamed Salah makes his return to the side after missing the win over Leicester and is joined by Sadio Mane and Divock Origi.

An extended bench and five substitutes are available to the Reds this evening, and Klopp has the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Fabinho to turn to – while a place is also handed to Billy Koumetio.

Liverpool: Alisson; N. Williams, R. Williams, Matip, Tsimikas; Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones; Salah, Mane, Origi

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Koumetio, Fabinho, Robertson, Cain, Clarkson, Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Pessina, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic

Substitutes: Sportiello, Rossi, Lammers, Miranchuk, Mojica, Muriel, Palomino, Panada, Piccini, Ruggeri, Scalvini, Zapata

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
lfcjacket
xmas3
rdwk6
rdwk5
rdwk3
rdwk2
xmas1
Previous
Next

LFC Black Friday Sale!

Up to 70% off selected items; 25% off all Nike training & lifestyle. Offer ends Monday.

SHOP NOW
lfcjacket
xmas3
xmas1
rdwk2
rdwk3
rdwk5
rdwk6
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments