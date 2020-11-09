Klopp’s final day at Melwood & the start of a ‘world-class’ partnership – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are heading into the international break, safe in the knowledge they are in touch at the top, flying in Europe and were impressive against Man City.

Goodbye to history, hello the future

As is well-known by now, Liverpool are departing Melwood over the international break and heading to the brand new AXA Training Centre.

The boss spent Saturday preparing for the game against City, his final day working out of his Melwood office, and the cameras were there to picture him putting the finishing touches on what turned out to be a tactical surprise.

Liverpool have plotted the downfall of many a rival and the winning of many a trophy from their Melwood base, with Klopp adding to that over the last few seasons.

Now we look to the future and a joining of Academy and senior forces, which will hopefully yield far more silverware in the years to come.

Gomez delighted to link up with Matip

They finally started a game together! Joel Matip and Joe Gomez became the 37th central defensive pairing under Klopp’s reign, and they did a pretty good job at the Etihad.

There’s hopefully much more to come, too, with the duo likely to be our first-choice back line throughout 2020/21 – as long as they both remain fit.

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have stepped in to perform well so far, but Gomez is under no illusions that his newest partner is up there with the finest.

“Joel, everyone knows how good he is. For me, he’s world class,” he said.

“Obviously we’ve got a miss in Virgil, but I enjoy playing with Joel and we’ve just got to keep pushing and keep getting points together as a collective.”

Add in a returning Fabinho soon and the Reds could be looking somewhat stronger in central defence, at least, when the action resumes against Leicester in two weeks.

Starlets news and heavy fixture load

All the catch-up gossip after the weekend and ahead of the internationals.

Quickfire LFC news

Jurgen’s tactical switch to 4-4-2 means opponents can never know how we’ll play in future, says the boss (TIA)

Ox says Andy Robbo looks like he has “never played football before” in training rondo drills – yet is immaculate on match days (Soccer AM)

The PFA are backing calls from Klopp, Pep and others to re-allow five subs to be used (Sky)

And the Reds are bottom of the ‘VAR league’ for net decisions – in other words, more calls have gone against the Reds than any other team! (ESPN)

Around the Prem

Man City are to give Phil Foden a new deal to triple his wages, because those hotels to invite companions back to won’t pay for themselves (Star)

Solskjaer “still has the backing of his players” despite bad results, which shouldn’t really be a surprise considering they are the sh*te ones he keeps picking (Mirror)

Michel Vorm says Mourinho can take Spurs to the title thanks to his direct methods of communication (AS)

And Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock would benefit from a loan to get game time, says Martin Keown. Of course, the alternative is that they actually play him rather than useless thugs like Granit Xhaka, but whatever (Independent)

Stupid international football news of the day

Covid, mink, Denmark – Google that if you don’t know. With England set to face the Iceland, who are to first play the Danes, and what with international travel being banned, the country in a lockdown after fears of rising cases and so on, maybe just…not playing the games might have been a good idea?

But instead, England and Iceland will travel to a neutral venue to play their match apparently, because involving yet another nation and different travel is definitely the way to avoid issues.

Video of the day

Nothing to do with Liverpool! But here’s Lazaro, who couldn’t get a game on loan at Newcastle last term, doing the goals for his new side ‘Gladbach. He’s just a Giroud wannabe, obviously.

