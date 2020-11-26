Liverpool were given a big boost on Thursday as Jordan Henderson returned to full training following a back injury.

The captain was pictured at Kirkby working with those who did not feature heavily against Atalanta, including Takumi Minamino, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio.

Meanwhile, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi took part in an active recovery session, with spirits high despite defeat in the Champions League.

Henderson’s return could see him drafted straight back into the starting lineup for Saturday’s trip to Brighton, with midfield options slim amid a busy schedule.

There is still no sign of Thiago, however, with the Spaniard still recovering from a knee injury.

But with Henderson and Fabinho now both available injury, Klopp’s options are increased significantly in both defence and midfield.

Gini Wijnaldum was substituted on the hour in Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss to Atalanta, preserving the Dutchman to an extent, and it could be that him and Henderson are deployed as a two-man midfield at the Amex.

Curtis Jones is another option, though James Milner is expected to make his third consecutive start for the Reds at right-back, rather than in the middle of the park.

Fabinho, Jota, Robertson and Roberto Firmino are all due to return to the starting lineup this weekend, with Tsimikas, Origi, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams likely to drop out.

Speaking after the loss to Atalanta, Klopp struck upon a silver lining, saying: “My only interest in the moment is that I got a thumbs up, nobody injured.”

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term absentees, while Thiago, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will hopefully be nearing a return in the coming weeks.