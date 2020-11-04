We launched the Liverpool Mishmash poster after the Reds lifted title number 19, and supporters have been sharing their pictures with the incredible artwork ever since.

The Liverpool Mishmash – which showcases the history of the Reds in one image – is a unique piece of artwork from football illustrator Alex Bennett.

Taking over 20 months to complete, the level of detail is incredible and only once you receive the print in person do you fully realise this.

“It’s even more mind-blowing up close,” writes one fan. “You see something new each time you look.”

There is every moment from Liverpool history in this one very unique print; from Bruce Grobbelaar’s ‘spaghetti legs’ in Rome, to Gerrard in Istanbul, to Jordan Henderson‘s Premier League trophy lift this year.

And then there are the more quirky moments, like Kevin Keegan falling off his bike on the TV show Superstars, to Divock Origi receiving a whopping kiss off a fan.

“This is a fantastic bit of artwork,” writes one fan. “Honestly blown away.”

“I knew it would be good but this piece is honestly unbelievable,” writes another. “So worth the wait, the ridiculous hours you put in have paid off.”

The print also features the best fan banners and flags from Liverpool’s history, leaving you captivated for hours.

“It has all the fun and intricacy of a ‘Where’s Wally?’ illustration – but with no Wally!”

* The Mishmash poster measures 70cm x 100cm (695mm x 993mm) and comes unframed.

Read more reviews here and see a selection of fans with their Mishmash below:

It’s arrived! And it’s even more mind blowing up close. You see something new each time you look. As an illustrator, too, I find the amount of work @footymishmash has put into this inconceivable ? can’t wait to get it framed. @thisisanfield pic.twitter.com/dsngstUxLH — TOMMY TYRER (@tyrer10) July 31, 2020

@footymishmash @thisisanfield wow this is a fantastic bit of art work honestly blown away, taken ma son through some legendary parts in lfc history… ??????A must have for any red… Well done again This is fuking mint??????????? pic.twitter.com/AQET6N6QbH — Jared perez (@jaredPe36820049) July 31, 2020

Just got this in post – best poster ever!!! @thisisanfield So many memories for me and others me Dad'll remember! I LOVE IT ?????? Frame shopping now… pic.twitter.com/zWkqnVCntZ — Clare 23911 (@clare23911) July 31, 2020

LOVING MY POSTER @thisisanfield ???? So much to look at!! Just incredible!! pic.twitter.com/iKAMKt447i — sarah (@redgirl33) July 31, 2020

My man thinks it’s a gift for him, and just loves it, but, in truth, I needed this just as much! It’s amazing, the details you find in it are brilliant, some to make you laugh, giggle, and even feel sad. It’s an excellent item, delighted to be the owner of it, we have opened it up on the pool table, and will no doubt not be playing pool for a long time now! Intend to get a snap frame so we can wall hang it. Thank you so much!

I knew it would be good but this piece is honestly unbelievable, so worth the wait, the ridiculous hours you put in have paid off ?? @footymishmash @thisisanfield pic.twitter.com/Q8jbLAk8z2 — Laurence (@LaurenceNew) July 30, 2020

Recieved my LFC Mishmash posters today. Proud to say I’m part of it see if you guys can spot me. Thanks so much @footymishmash pic.twitter.com/qbs0OWIwDm — Katie Price ?1??9?? (@MRSSG) July 31, 2020

Arrived today, and it’s quality work @footymishmash

Asked Alex at the last minute to get Jessica put on it if he had time & he only went and done it! Top man. She’s delighted & just need to get a frame to fit it now ?@thisisanfield pic.twitter.com/PT16EPuMxF — Matty Neill* (@MattyN18) July 31, 2020

I can’t give this a high enough review. The attention to detail is incredible. Genuinely one of the best pieces of artwork I’ve ever seen.

Stair an Club Peile Learpholl … í bpictiúr amháin ? Obair den scoth @footymishmash ?? Go raibh maith agaibh @thisisanfield ??? pic.twitter.com/aSrQsV5UJ3 — Mark O'Donnell (@marc_odomhnaill) September 17, 2020

Our amazing history over 128 years, captured on a remarkable piece of work. Coming in the year that we ended the 30 year wait is so appropriate. Whether your young or old, this is a remarkable caricature catalogue of our past. Framed it will never grow old because of the memories contained within it. A real talent has produced this, every Red should have one.

This Liverpool Mishmash poster is magnificent. It has all the fun and intricacy of a 'Where's Wally?' illustration – but with no Wally! pic.twitter.com/OGnta1sObA — Kevin Bryant (@Bosthedog) August 31, 2020

