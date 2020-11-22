LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Leicester City's Ayoze Pérez clashes with Liverpool's James Milner and Adam Lallana at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ: 11 questions on Liverpool vs. Leicester – how well do you know their recent history?

Liverpool host Leicester on Sunday in a bid to turn the tables at the top, but how well do you know the recent encounters and history between the two teams?

With the final international break of 2020 done and dusted, it is straight back to Premier League exploits for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

And Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, currently perched at the top of the table – one point ahead of Liverpool – are the visitors at Anfield for another instalment of what has been an entertaining clash in recent years.

The two teams have failed to play out a goalless draw since the Foxes return to the top-flight in 2014, meaning you can certainly expect more goals on Sunday evening.

Before then, why not test your memory of the recent encounters and history between the two clubs?

Can you get all 11 questions right?

 

