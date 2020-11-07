QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Liverpool’s recent history with Man City

Liverpool and Man City have established themselves as the teams to beat in recent years and continue to go toe to toe for the league title – but how well do you know the recent history between the two teams?

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are set for another all-important Premier League clash when they meet Man City on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, where the Reds could extend their advantage to eight points with a victory.

It is the next instalment of a fixture which has had a bearing on the destination on the title in recent seasons and one which has not been short of drama on and off the field.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will meet once more and ahead of the meeting we’re testing your knowledge on the recent history between the two sides.

Can you get all 11 correct?

Want more quizzes? Try these!