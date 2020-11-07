This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Liverpool’s recent history with Man City

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool and Man City have established themselves as the teams to beat in recent years and continue to go toe to toe for the league title – but how well do you know the recent history between the two teams?

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are set for another all-important Premier League clash when they meet Man City on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, where the Reds could extend their advantage to eight points with a victory.

It is the next instalment of a fixture which has had a bearing on the destination on the title in recent seasons and one which has not been short of drama on and off the field.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will meet once more and ahead of the meeting we’re testing your knowledge on the recent history between the two sides.

Can you get all 11 correct?

 

Want more quizzes? Try these!

henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next

Liverpool Mishmash Poster

The perfect gift for any Liverpool fan, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster tells the glorious history of the Reds through hundreds of illustrations.

SHOP NOW FOR CHRISTMAS
henderson-mishmash
mishmashcarousel2.jpg
mishmashcarousel1.jpg
mishmashcaroulsel3.jpg
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments