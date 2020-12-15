Liverpool are expected to open talks with Fabinho over an improved contract, with the Brazilian having recently expressed a desire to prolong his stay on Merseyside.

Fabinho is becoming increasingly important to the Reds, with this season underlining this even further as he has been required to fill the void at centre-back.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all suffering injuries, the Brazilian has made just five of his 17 appearances so far this season in his natural midfield role.

It is a testament to Fabinho‘s flexibility that he has produced a string of world-class displays at the back, and there is cause to question whether his long-term future lies alongside Van Dijk, rather than in front of him.

At 27, it is likely that the No. 3 is yet to reach his prime as a defender, too, and it is therefore no surprise that, despite his current deal expiring in 2023, Liverpool are looking to reward him with fresh terms.

That is according to the Times‘ Jonathan Northcroft, who claims that the club “want to improve” his contract.

Fabinho‘s existing deal is believed to be worth £100,000, and any renewal can be expected to lift him into a bracket among the Reds’ highest-earners.

This would be a just reward for the consistent form he has produced since his £39 million move from Monaco in 2018, and it highlights the club’s faith in him that they would be looking to tie him down again despite two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

The Brazil international would be expected to accept the offer of a new deal, too, having expressed a desire to stay beyond 2023 in a recent interview with UOL in his native country.

“I have this [season] and two more years of contract,” he explained.

“I intend to fulfil these three years and soon see if there is a renewal or not, but my focus today is on Liverpool and I am very happy here.

“I am in a league that is very good to play, very competitive, when you play here you do not want to leave.

“Liverpool have grown a lot in recent years, we have a strong team that has everything to continue like this and what we are achieving with this group has entered history.

“We can do more and more and I want to be part of that.”

Few can argue that Fabinho would not deserve a new deal, with Northcroft’s report in line with Liverpool’s approach of rewarding players for their form – as was the case with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

It has been widely reported that the club are also looking to commit Van Dijk and Alisson to new long-term contracts, and in doing so, they could secure the core of Klopp’s defence into their best years.