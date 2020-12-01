Liverpool’s youngsters were at the heart of their 1-0 win over Ajax to seal their place in the last 16 with a game to spare, and fans were elated with the result.

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

Champions League Group Stage (5), Anfield

December 1, 2020

Goal: Jones 59’

The aim was clear, secure at least one point for a safe passage into the last 16 of the Champions League and they did just that but instead went for the full complement of points.

The opening half was one which saw Liverpool carve a number of dangerous openings, only for the final pass to let them down – with Curtis Jones coming the closest after finding the upright.

And while Ajax offered a fright in the preceding moments after finding the upright in the second half, the youngster’s unwillingness to give up on the play would be rewarded after he brilliantly found the net with the outside of his boot.

A flurry of further chances came Liverpool’s way as Ajax committed men forward and as they were unable to finish them off, Caoimhin Kelleher‘s brilliant save late on proved vital.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Jones earned plaudits for his performance and cleverly worked goal…

Injuries offer a chance to players to come in and stake a claim for a starting place and Curtis Jones is absolutely doing that right now. Gone from raw prospect to serious first-team contender inside 12 months. Brilliant by him and probably bad news for Ox and Keita. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 1, 2020

“Neco and Jones. The young ones combine. Amazing stuff.” – uberkoen on the forums.

Steven Gerrard ?

Trent Alexander-Arnold ?

Curtis Jones ? In that order. Seriously talented. Curtis is getting better every week. Still 19 and he doesn’t look one bit out of place. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) December 1, 2020

Curtis Jones is a regular starter for Liverpool at age 19. Love it. The scouser in our team. Bettering himself every game. — ? (@KIopptinho) December 1, 2020

? Curtis Jones (aged 19 years & 306 days) is @LFC’s third youngest CL scorer after Trent Alexander-Arnold (19 years, 10 days) & David Ngog (19 years, 252 days) #UCL pic.twitter.com/KKw1nJG9Kr — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 1, 2020

It's mad how quickly Curtis Jones has taken to Premier League and Champions League football. Very few positives to come out of this Liverpool injury crisis but the acceleration of his first-team game time is a big one. — Reece Chambers (@_reecechambers) December 1, 2020

What a goal by Curtis Jones. Neco Williams and Curtis Jones combining – two players I keep reading aren't ready for this level this season. — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) December 1, 2020

That’s a great finish from Jones. Made it look easy. Got to blame Onana on that one — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 1, 2020

There was also plenty of positive words for Kelleher on his Champions League bow…

Ice in his veins. Take a bow Caoimhin Kelleher. #LFCAJA — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 1, 2020

Kelleher doing really well. Even though he looks like a little kid who has glued on a fake beard so he can try to buy alcohol from the half blind shopkeeper. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) December 1, 2020

“Impressed with Kelleher. Very good decision by Klopp. Jones is excellent too.” – Jimmyscase on the forums.

“Man of the match right there…stand up young Mr Kelleher.” – Always_Tomorrow on the forums.

That Kelleher save has got Alisson v Napoli vibes all over it. #LIVAJA — Lauren Black (@Lauren_Black9) December 1, 2020

Kelleher’s distribution is really good. Quick too. Doesn’t waste time. — Quinton (@futebolbaseroom) December 1, 2020

KELLEHER WHAT A SAVE! Our boy is stepping up when needed!!! — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 1, 2020

Jurgen Klopp runs straight to Caoimhin Kelleher to hug him after the game, tells you everything you need to know. Absolutely delighted for him. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) December 1, 2020

FUCKING HELL KELLEHER!!! SHOULD BE 1-1. BUT IT'S NOT COZ KELLEHER PULLS OFF ANOTHER WORLDIE!! — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 1, 2020

On the other hand, Liverpool’s finishing left a lot to be desired…

For the fifth half of football in a row, Liverpool have had no more than five shots. Pretty dry toast, this. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 1, 2020

Making life so hard for ourselves in the final third tonight. #LIVAJX — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) December 1, 2020

Mane is playing exactly like someone who has one goal in his last nine appearances. Just not quite at the races at the moment. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 1, 2020

#LFC really should have put this to bed. Salah wasteful again. Not been his night. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 1, 2020

Salah been out of form since returning from covid BUT I fear for the team on the day when it all clicks for him again… ???????? — Brad Harvey (@bradharvey_) December 1, 2020

But there were plenty of positives to take, including the performance of Neco Williams…

Fabinho is one of the most intelligent players we have ever had. Stunning understanding of the game sometimes — 95 wins. 7? (@PsychoRelic_) December 1, 2020

Neco Williams assist. Against Ajax in CL. Let’s give the lad a chance eh? #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) December 1, 2020

Neco Williams is such an interesting player. So raw but technically very gifted. Doesn’t let the odd mistake get him down and backs himself to do the difficult things. Somebody that will benefit hugely from game time. — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) December 1, 2020

Absolutely no surprise that Henderson strolls back into midfield and suddenly Neko Williams looks like the top quality young right back he is. — Matt (@matt_lloyd_) December 1, 2020

Neco Williams has had a really good game. Solid enough first half, stepped up and seemed even more confident in the second. Great to see. #LFC #UCL — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) December 1, 2020

Robertson #lfc is such a player. Where’s the weakness? Looks to have everything for the modern full-back. Stamina, concentration, defending, crossing, attitude. Good technique, can switch play, full of assists and a ferocious will to win. Leader, too. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 1, 2020

I would 100% pay for an option that allows me to watch Liverpool games with live audio from Jordan only. Man is always talking. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) December 1, 2020

Firmino’s recent performances have been so sharp, definitely on his way to being back to his best — Tommy (@TLister77) December 1, 2020

Overall, it was a special night for the Reds as they progressed as group winners…

Great result to top the group & a particularly special night for the youngsters. A Champions League goal made by two Academy graduates, who were both superb, and an impressive debut for Kelleher. Onto the knockout stages. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 1, 2020

All three academy graduates done brilliantly there tonight. Great to see. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 1, 2020

Not the best #LFC performance you will ever see but an important, battling win. Got their first bit of good fortune in some time with that Atalanta result ensuring they go through as group winners, too. Can't wait to see the starting XI against Midtyjlland…! — David Lynch (@dmlynch) December 1, 2020

Superbly managed game. Klopp straight over to Kelleher and for good reason. Unreal performance, can’t do more to stake a claim as Alisson’s deputy. Fabinho and Matip solid, true grit from Robertson to power through a knock. Liverpool done themselves plenty of favours. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 1, 2020

Entertaining game, and some big performances from some massively inexperienced players. Neco's best game in a Liverpool shirt. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) December 1, 2020

“Very professional performance 3 points qualification in the bag and we will finish top of group. Last game will be youngsters…well done.” – Gerald Philemon on Facebook.

Finished 1-0, could have been about 5-3. Night belongs to Kelleher, Williams and Jones for me. Not only through but through as group winners, which means we can send the U18s to Denmark next week. Big boost.#LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) December 1, 2020