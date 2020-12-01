LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (R) celebrates with Curtis Jones after the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. Liverpool wo 1-0 and qualified for the Round of 16. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Night belongs to Kelleher, Williams & Jones” – Fans react as Liverpool reach Champions League last 16

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s youngsters were at the heart of their 1-0 win over Ajax to seal their place in the last 16 with a game to spare, and fans were elated with the result.

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax

Champions League Group Stage (5), Anfield
December 1, 2020

Goal: Jones 59’

The aim was clear, secure at least one point for a safe passage into the last 16 of the Champions League and they did just that but instead went for the full complement of points.

The opening half was one which saw Liverpool carve a number of dangerous openings, only for the final pass to let them down – with Curtis Jones coming the closest after finding the upright.

And while Ajax offered a fright in the preceding moments after finding the upright in the second half, the youngster’s unwillingness to give up on the play would be rewarded after he brilliantly found the net with the outside of his boot.

A flurry of further chances came Liverpool’s way as Ajax committed men forward and as they were unable to finish them off, Caoimhin Kelleher‘s brilliant save late on proved vital.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Jones earned plaudits for his performance and cleverly worked goal…

“Neco and Jones. The young ones combine. Amazing stuff.”

uberkoen on the forums.

 

There was also plenty of positive words for Kelleher on his Champions League bow…

“Impressed with Kelleher. Very good decision by Klopp. Jones is excellent too.”

Jimmyscase on the forums.

“Man of the match right there…stand up young Mr Kelleher.”

Always_Tomorrow on the forums.

 

On the other hand, Liverpool’s finishing left a lot to be desired…

 

But there were plenty of positives to take, including the performance of Neco Williams…

 

Overall, it was a special night for the Reds as they progressed as group winners…

“Very professional performance 3 points qualification in the bag and we will finish top of group. Last game will be youngsters…well done.”

Gerald Philemon on Facebook.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments