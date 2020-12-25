LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 2, 2018: Two Liverpool supporters wearing Christmas jumpers featuring Jürgen Klopp "Merry Kloppmas" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield, the 232nd Merseyside Derby. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The 2020 Liverpool FC Christmas Quiz

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s a busy time of the year for Liverpool and we are here to test your knowledge with a Christmas quiz on everything Reds.

While it will be different to most years, it remains a day to sit back and relax after opening your presents and tucking into some Christmas dinner.

We’ve got 15 festive-themed questions for you on the Reds over the years, enjoy!

Everyone at This Is Anfield wishes you a Merry Christmas!

Can you get all our 15 festive questions correct?

 

Want more quizzes? Try these!
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments