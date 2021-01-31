Preston North End's Ben Davies during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston. (Richard Sellers/PA Archive/PA Images)
Liverpool fans see sense in Ben Davies move – and Preston fans “over the moon for him”

After the shock news that Liverpool are set to sign Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies in a £2 million deal, sense and elation was the response from fans of both clubs.

Davies is expected to become the Reds’ first senior signing of 2021, joining Jurgen Klopp‘s side at a time when options at the heart of defence are scarce.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho all injured, Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips filled in for Sunday’s 3-1 win at West Ham, with reports of interest in Davies emerging at half-time.

The 25-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Preston, and was due to join Celtic, but Liverpool look to have swooped in to secure a late move.

Given Davies will arrive from the Championship there has been some trepidation from supporters regarding his potential transfer, particularly when compared to the other centre-backs the club have been linked with.

But as a last-minute signing in a unique transfer window, many have seen sense in the decision to opt for Davies.

 

Liverpool fans looked for the positives…

 

While Preston supporters were “over the moon” for their No. 6…
