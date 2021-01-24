Liverpool arrive at Old Trafford this evening for an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Man United that could give them the impetus to reach this season’s final at Wembley.

All of Liverpool’s four FA Cup wins over United have been by a one-goal margin.

The last two occasions Liverpool have beaten United they have gone on to reach the final. In 2006 they lifted the trophy, 2012 they lost in the final.

They are the only Reds successes in the last 10 FA Cup ties between them.

Old Trafford

Liverpool have won five of the last 35 visits to Old Trafford in league and cup, the last 3-0 in 2014 (only Jordan Henderson is still at Anfield).

There has been no win in seven visits since (four draws, three defeats).

United have won each of their last seven FA Cup games at Old Trafford without conceding a goal – the last visiting player to find the net was West Ham’s Dimitri Payet in March 2016.

Klopp’s stance

Since Jurgen Klopp took over, the Reds have now faced Premier League opposition in 67 percent of all FA Cup ties (including this fixture).

This will be the second time since 1985 they have faced top-flight opponents in the opening two rounds.

The last time was 2017 when they faced Everton and West Brom at Anfield in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

In his 15 FA Cup games in charge Klopp has selected 70 different players, with Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota yet to appear in this competition for the Reds.

A win today will see Liverpool reach the fifth round for the second time under Jurgen Klopp, last season being the first.

Solskjaer’s history

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lifted this trophy twice as a player with United in 1999 and 2004.

He scored the winner against Liverpool in this round on this day 22 years ago, just nine minutes after coming off the bench.

United, a goal down to Michael Owen’s third-minute opener, equalised on 88 through Dwight Yorke before Solskjaer’s 90th-minute decider.

Today’s referee

Craig Pawson was in charge of Liverpool in the third round at Aston Villa.

He has reffed this fixture twice, with Liverpool winning at Anfield in January 2020 after losing at Old Trafford in 2018.

This season’s scorers

Man United: Fernandes 15, Rashford 14, Cavani 5, Martial 5, McTominay 4, Pogba 4, Greenwood 3, James 2, Mata 2, own goals 2, Lindelof 1, Maguire 1, Van de Beek 1, Wan Bissaka 1

Liverpool: Salah 17, Jota 9, Mane 9, Firmino 5, Minamino 4, Jones 3, own goals 3, Wijnaldum 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).