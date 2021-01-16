It’s all about “balance” for Jurgen Klopp and his trusted chargers as they look to find their creative groove in attack once more, starting against Man United.

It’s been a frustrating period for the Reds in front of goal in recent weeks, scoring just one in the last three Premier League outings combined, while the win over Aston Villa was far from convincing.

In those aforementioned top-flight games, Liverpool have in-fact had a shot on target a measly total of seven times – leading frustration to simmer as points went down the drain.

It has not been for the want of trying on the Reds’ behalf and a nine-day break between games has afforded the chance to hit the training pitches with rare regularity and iron out the wrinkles.

Man United now await on the other side in a top-of-the-table clash and the manager admitted he does not need to stress creativity as it is a by-product of doing the right things and would only serve to add pressure.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “First of all, this stat is a little bit weird because it counts only shots on goal. In a football brain if the ball rolls slightly next to the post it’s obviously a chance.

“And if the ball gets blocked or whatever these are kind of chances.

“Football problems you always solve with football, it means now we can train and that’s what we do.

“But it’s not about ‘boys you have to create more chances’, that doesn’t help really because that’s an obvious thing.

“It’s really about doing the right stuff. And that’s my job, that’s what I do. People think I just have press conferences between the press conferences and from time to time we have training.

“We try to make sure that we are prepared for the next game. And that means the full package.”

The next test is one which needs no extra motivation but that does not mean “balance” is thrown out of the window in search for all-important goals to break the dam wall.

“For example, against United, we have to defend – we should not ignore that because of all of the not right number of chances we had in the last game,” he continued.

“We cannot now just get wild in front of their goal, getting all the boys in the box – that would be a problem so it still needs to be balanced. And that is what we will try.

“But, again, my trust in these boys is massive. I know they want [to change it] and we try to give them the right information, to do the right stuff in training.

“We point the finger at this or ignoring that – both can be very important and then go again. Be ready to fight and that’s, hopefully, what we will be.”