Liverpool’s February Premier League fixtures have been confirmed, with games against Man City, Leicester and Everton making it a blockbuster month.

The Reds kick off February with a home match against Brighton on Wednesday 3rd, with Man City the visitors to Anfield four days later on Sunday 7th.

A trip to table-topping Leicester follows a weekend later on Saturday 13th, before the Merseyside derby a week after on Saturday 20th.

In between those two games, the Champions League returns with the first-leg against RB Leipzig on Tuesday 16th.

The month ends with a trip to Sheffield United, but that game has yet to be scheduled for TV.

There could also be an FA Cup fifth-round tie on the midweek of February 10th, should Liverpool beat Man United in the fourth round this Sunday.

Full February Fixtures