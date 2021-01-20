Liverpool’s February Premier League fixtures have been confirmed, with games against Man City, Leicester and Everton making it a blockbuster month.
The Reds kick off February with a home match against Brighton on Wednesday 3rd, with Man City the visitors to Anfield four days later on Sunday 7th.
A trip to table-topping Leicester follows a weekend later on Saturday 13th, before the Merseyside derby a week after on Saturday 20th.
In between those two games, the Champions League returns with the first-leg against RB Leipzig on Tuesday 16th.
The month ends with a trip to Sheffield United, but that game has yet to be scheduled for TV.
There could also be an FA Cup fifth-round tie on the midweek of February 10th, should Liverpool beat Man United in the fourth round this Sunday.
Full February Fixtures
- Brighton (H) – Premier League – Wednesday, Feb 3, 8.15pm – BT Sport
- Man City (H) – Premier League – Sunday, Feb 7, 4.30pm – Sky Sports
- FA Cup Fifth Round Wednesday, Feb 10 – If qualify
- Leicester (A) – Premier League – Saturday, Feb 13, 12.30pm – BT Sport
- RB Leipzig (A) – Champions League – Tuesday, Feb 16, 8pm – BT Sport
- Everton (H) – Premier League – Saturday, Feb 20, 5.30pm – Sky Sports
- Sheffield United (A) – Premier League – Saturday, Feb 27 – TBC
