SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum during a preseason friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by Propaganda)
QUIZ: Can you identify these hidden Reds?

It’s time for another quiz and this one puts your ability to identify a Red under question when they are obscured from full view.

There are no numbers or facts to remember here, simply the ability to identify a Liverpool player, past or present, without their face in full view.

Some may prove easier than others and some provide clues as to the Red in question, all you have to do is pick the right player from four possible options.

Guess who?! – Can you identify all 15 hidden Reds?

 

Fan Comments