Liverpool seek to snap out of a five-game Premier League run without a win when they meet a Tottenham side currently sitting just one point behind in the table.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Thursday, January 28, 2021 – 8pm (GMT)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League (20)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

When these two sides met at Anfield just 42 days ago, it was first vs. second in the Premier League – now it’s fifth vs. sixth and Liverpool have won just one league game since.

It’s about time the Reds recorded a Premier League goal, let alone a win.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side head to north London without a league goal in their last four games and without a win in five, ensuring this is yet another vital matchup.

Despite another defeat and one at the hands of Man United no less, the FA Cup outing was an improved performance which showed flickers of life and that the Reds have not forgotten the ball is to go in the opposition’s net.

There is still a lot of work to be done and the hope will be that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium provides the backdrop for the turnaround, with a repeat result from the pairs last meeting on the agenda.

Liverpool can ill afford their rivals distancing themselves further in the table while they wait to get back on their feet and Spurs cannot be allowed to do the same.

A customary low-block is to be expected from Jose Mourinho’s side and after falling into its trap of late, the lock must be picked this time out.

It’s getting close to the point of begging, but Reds please bring three points back.

Team News

The Reds received welcome news on the injury front, with Jordan Henderson expected to make his return to the XI after missing the last two games with a minor groin injury.

His leadership has been missed in his short absence and Klopp provided a positive update in his press conference as he confirmed his captain had trained “fully” with the team on Tuesday.

Joel Matip was also present, as expected, after being carefully managed following his troubles with injury, but as ever the boss was coy on giving the confirmation of the pair starting.

“Like always we these things we have to see how they react overnight and what they can do today, but they trained yesterday,” Klopp said.

Unless any last-minute hiccups arise, the duo are set to start in a move which would see Henderson return to midfield in a side boasting a number of options as no “new injuries” were reported from the FA Cup game last time out.

Naby Keita is still on the comeback trail and Diogo Jota remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez stay on the long-term list.

For Spurs, they will be without Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli, while Matt Doherty is in doubt for the Reds’ visit.

Possible Spurs XI: Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Last 5 Away to Tottenham (All Competitions)

Won 1-0 – January 2020 (Firmino)

Won 2-1 – September 2018 (Lamela; Wijnaldum, Firmino)

Lost 4-1 – October 2017 (Kane x2, Son, Alli; Salah)

Drew 1-1 – August 2016 (Rose; Milner pen)

Drew 0-0 – October 2015

Did You Know?

While Liverpool’s goalscoring record of late has been dire to say the least, they have two players particularly fond of scoring against Spurs in their ranks.

First up, Mohamed Salah has scored six in his eight Liverpool appearances against Tottenham, the joint-most goals he has netted against any other team alongside Watford and Bournemouth.

The last, of course, was the opener in the reverse fixture in December last year.

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, has four goals in his last five league games against the north London side – with his last effort proving to be the winner.

Although it is far from a given, the duo’s record is a positive omen and let’s hope they can add to their tally and steer the Reds to a victory in the capital.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Lost 3-2 vs. Man United

Lost 1-0 vs. Burnley

Drew 0-0 vs. Man United

Won 4-1 vs. Aston Villa

Lost 1-0 vs. Southampton

Tottenham – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 4-1 vs. Wycombe

Won 3-1 vs. Sheffield United

Drew 1-1 vs. Fulham

Won 5-0 vs. Marine

Won 2-0 vs. Brentford

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp spoke of the “fire to strike back” and the desire to return to being the “team nobody wants to play” – starting at Spurs:

“We want to be the one team nobody wants to play against. That’s a little problem, in the moment they defend deep against us and at one point you will get a counter. “But we want to be the team nobody wants to play against and we have the chance to be that team tomorrow night and then on Sunday and then on Wednesday and then again and again. “We could beat the best and we can still beat the best team in the world but we have to prove that on the pitch again – and we will. “We are on fire to strike back and the more negative things said about us, the more we want it. I don’t read it or hear it but I know it.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Tottenham vs. Liverpool kicks off at 8pm (GMT) and will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7pm.

Chris Williams will keep you informed with his usual bias commentary throughout all the action on our usual matchday live blog, starting from 7.15pm.