Liverpool host Burnley tonight in the late 8pm (GMT) kickoff, where a much-needed win is in order. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

The Reds have experienced a few weeks to forget in the Premier League having picked up just three points from four games, not to mention scoring only one goal in that time.

With those around them in the table continuing to pick up points, Jurgen Klopp‘s side need to snap out of their winless run – starting tonight.

Burnley will prove another stubborn defence to break down, but if Liverpool are to be in the mix at the top come the end of the season than the 17th-placed side must be despatched.

Anfield provides the backdrop this evening boasting a 68 league game unbeaten run, and with four wins in the last five meetings between the two sides on home soil – can the Reds make it five from six tonight?

Time for three points, Reds.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Burnley is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Burnley is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Burnley and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

