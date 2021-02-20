Liverpool were left tasting defeat at Anfield once again as Everton ended their 22-year winless streak in a 2-0 victory, and fans were left rightly frustrated.

Liverpool 0-2 Everton

Premier League (25), Anfield

February 20, 2021

Goals: Richarlison 3′, Sigurdsson pen 83′

It was back to Anfield for the Reds where Everton awaited, and it was another night to forget for Jurgen Klopp‘s men as Everton ended a 22-year winless run at Anfield.

The matchup didn’t get off to the best of starts, with Richarlison finding the bottom corner before Klopp’s side had even ventured into their attacking half.

An injury to Jordan Henderson compounded the woes as the Reds struggled to piece together meaningful chances in attack once more on home soil.

A bewildering decision from the referee, despite even having a replay – which he didn’t pay much attention to – then saw Everton convert from the penalty spot.

Here is how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

There was, of course, disappointment but also some perspective…

Congrats to EFC on finally winning the 'We beat Liverpool' Cup. All it took was a global pandemic, an empty stadium, injuries to 5 of our centre backs, cheating ref & double our net spend in last 5 years. Enjoy your imaginary trophy. Don't forget to pick up the VHS on Monday. — LFC Photo (@LFCphoto) February 20, 2021

The answer to ‘What has happened to Liverpool this season?’ is a very, very straightforward one. They have been completely decimated by injuries. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 20, 2021

Nothing lasts forever. This was going to happen someday. It took 22 years. And of course it happened in this god-forsaken, null-and-void-it season. #LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) February 20, 2021

It’s so Everton to win a first Anfield derby of the Millennium with no fans there to see it, no pubs open to celebrate it & less schools/workplaces open to rub it in on Mon. Had to happen some day, they deserved it & the Champions were poor, but it felt worse in ‘99 #LIVEVE #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) February 20, 2021

When we said we’d do anything to win the league, I’m wondering where ‘anything’ ends — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) February 20, 2021

Numb to it now. Everything's against this team and it's just one of those things. Another injury, another scandalous VAR call, there's nothing Klopp can do about this. Everton fully deserving of their win, though, defended superbly. Bring on August! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 20, 2021

We just aren’t very good right now But do bear in mind 166 games missed through injury 7 CBs out injured Twice the number of Subjective VAR decisions against, than the second worse off team in the league — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 20, 2021

I'll take my lumps. 22 year record bound to end at some point and given our huge drop in form this was Everton's chance and they took it. Never a pen but made no difference in the end. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) February 20, 2021

Not for the first time, the ref took centre-stage for all the wrong reasons…

That the ref had such a derisory look at the monitor shows how little he gives a shit about making the correct decisions. Absolute farce. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 20, 2021

How on earth is that a penalty? One of the worst decisions I’ve seen this season. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) February 20, 2021

“The referee barely looked at it? Wow. And they call Mo a diver.” – Surge on This Is Anfield.

Can't understand how anyone who has been watching Liverpool this season expected the referee to change his mind there. No chance. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 20, 2021

We've been pretty mediocre today and perhaps deserve to lose, but that penalty decision is an absolute disgrace no matter which way you look at it. — HandmadeBanners.co.uk (@LiverpoolFlags) February 20, 2021

Honestly I do a better job of pretending to read the Nando’s menu before ordering than Chris Kavanagh has done pretending to look at that screen there. — Emilia (@emiliabona) February 20, 2021

Liverpool very poor, but how on earth can you give that as a penalty? Calvert Lewin makes a play for the ball, realises he isn’t going to score, falls over and knees Trent in the face and gets a penalty. VAR utterly pointless. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 20, 2021

Liverpool haven't deserved anything today but how can the referee go over to a monitor and give a penalty absolutely astonishing and utterly clueless decision #MerseysideDerby #LIVEVE — Leon Blanche (@BoyleSportsLB) February 20, 2021

The injury to Hendo just summed up the season…

Injuries. This season is an absolute joke. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) February 20, 2021

You just have to laugh at these injuries now. What on earth is Klopp meant to do with this situation? It's impossible. Worked wonders considering, quite frankly. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 20, 2021

166 @premierleague games missed through injury this season by @LFC players — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 20, 2021

Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak are #LFC's 18th centre-back partnership of the season. We can keep looking for deeper reasons for their problems but performances and results won't improve until these injuries stop. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 20, 2021

So that's now BOTH midfield emergency cover centre-back options injured along with the first, second and third choice senior centre-backs all at the same time. Ridiculous. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 20, 2021

Our injured list would challenge for the league. Absolutely insane. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) February 20, 2021

All 3 senior centre backs out, and now both midfield-turned-centre-back deputies too. Absolute joke of a season. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 20, 2021

So that’s the two starting centre-backs, the third choice centre-back and the two midfield makeshift centre-backs now all injured. The 18th central defensive pairing of the campaign. This season is a joke. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 20, 2021

And the speed of play and lack of threat continued to prove worrisome…

We just play sooooo slooooowwwwllllyyyy now. It doesn't work. We score and we win when we play fast. We haven't done that in a long time. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) February 20, 2021

Liverpool have an awful habit of giving away completely needless, cheap fouls which suck all momentum out of the attack and allow the opposition to reset. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 20, 2021

Liverpool have dominated this, have made big chances and the xG is presumably promising for long term… but there's something off about them, and almost an anxiety infecting play close to goal. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 20, 2021

Roberto Firmino probably one of Liverpool’s more two-footed players. When he’s confident. That strike summed up everyone right now. — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) February 20, 2021

Aside from Salah’s penalty against City, Liverpool have now failed to convert their last seven clear-cut chances at Anfield. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) February 20, 2021

First 15 of the second half aside LFC didn’t look threatening with possession. EFC not overly tested defensively and comfortable with their shape. Henderson injury a huge blow too. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) February 20, 2021

“STOP PLAYING SLOW & BACKWARDS!!! Intensity needed – no way was that ever a penalty!!!!” – James Woodley on Facebook.