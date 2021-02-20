LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 20, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 238th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Derby defeat sums up “joke of a season” for Liverpool fans

Liverpool were left tasting defeat at Anfield once again as Everton ended their 22-year winless streak in a 2-0 victory, and fans were left rightly frustrated.

Liverpool 0-2 Everton

Premier League (25), Anfield
February 20, 2021

Goals: Richarlison 3′, Sigurdsson pen 83′

It was back to Anfield for the Reds where Everton awaited, and it was another night to forget for Jurgen Klopp‘s men as Everton ended a 22-year winless run at Anfield.

The matchup didn’t get off to the best of starts, with Richarlison finding the bottom corner before Klopp’s side had even ventured into their attacking half.

An injury to Jordan Henderson compounded the woes as the Reds struggled to piece together meaningful chances in attack once more on home soil.

A bewildering decision from the referee, despite even having a replay – which he didn’t pay much attention to – then saw Everton convert from the penalty spot.

Here is how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

There was, of course, disappointment but also some perspective…

 

Not for the first time, the ref took centre-stage for all the wrong reasons…

“The referee barely looked at it? Wow. And they call Mo a diver.”

Surge on This Is Anfield.

 

The injury to Hendo just summed up the season…

 

And the speed of play and lack of threat continued to prove worrisome…

“STOP PLAYING SLOW & BACKWARDS!!! Intensity needed – no way was that ever a penalty!!!!”

James Woodley on Facebook.

