Liverpool are claimed to be one of only two clubs “susceptible to interest” Kylian Mbappe, if the France striker opts to leave PSG in a blockbuster future deal.

The future of Mbappe in Paris is a subject routinely touted within the French press and beyond.

At 22, he is already a superstar, but having scored 111 goals and assisted a further 59 in 153 games for PSG, it is argued that he would need to leave Ligue 1 to reach full potential.

Mbappe has praised Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool on a number of occasions in the past, while the Reds harboured strong interest in the youngster prior to his move to PSG from Monaco.

Klopp and FSG owner John W. Henry both held talks with Mbappe, whose association with Nike and club shareholder LeBron James has only fuelled speculation over the years.

The No. 7’s contract with PSG expires in 2022, which presents this summer as a pivotal one for the player and any interested parties, among which Liverpool are regularly named.

That is the case again as L’Equipe assess Mbappe’s decision within the framework that PSG are now “hopeful that he will stay,” even though “negotiations on the extension of [his] contract are on standby.”

Interestingly, it is claimed that PSG’s Qatari owners are eager to retain his services over the World Cup in 2022, which is due to be held in Qatar in the winter – beyond the expiry of his existing deal.

However, L’Equipe assert that a number of sides are and will be interested in signing Mbappe, having previously suggested that Liverpool would be able to generate the funds to meet PSG’s €200 million asking price.

They note that Liverpool and Real Madrid are the only two clubs “susceptible to interest” Mbappe, with a meeting with Henry back in 2017 helping convince him Anfield could be a worthwhile destination.

Madrid are described as his “childhood dream,” however, with French football expert Robin Bairner taking to Twitter to express his belief that “the likeliest thing is that he signs an extension of three-to-four years with an understanding that if Madrid want him for €Xm he is free to go.”

Giving the numbers involved, the prospect of seeing Mbappe wearing a Liverpool shirt seem fanciful.

But the backing of Nike, the player’s admiration for Klopp and the imminent need to evolve the attacking setup means it cannot be ruled out entirely.