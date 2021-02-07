LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 7, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans lament “terrible subs” as title hopes end with Man City defeat

Liverpool fell to yet another Anfield defeat to all but end their title hopes as Man City emerged as 4-1 victors, and there were a lot of emotions at full-time.

Liverpool 1-4 Man City

Premier League (23), Anfield
February 7, 2021

Goals: Salah (pen) 63′; Gundogan 49′, 74′, Sterling 76′, Foden 83′

It was a game with far-reaching implications for the Reds as they played host to league leaders Man City,

Liverpool were the ones to dominate early possession but it was the visitors who were handed a goal on a silver platter from the penalty spot, only for Ilkay Gundogan to sky his effort over.

But he would make amends at the start of the second half after a sloppy show of defending, and while Klopp’s men were not at their best they found a way back through a rare penalty.

Mohamed Salah would convert to end the recent barren run at Anfield, but level terms were short-lived after a rare nightmare in possession for Alisson paved the way for City to score two in as many minutes.

There would be no coming back as Phil Foden added the finishing touches to what was a forgettable evening as City moved 10 points clear of Liverpool.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Alisson had an absolute nightmare…

 

Klopp’s subs only aided City after just getting into the game…

“Lost our momentum with the subs.”

Sportbilly1966 on the forums.

“Klopp subs has taken the wind out of our sails…”

Notasuperfan on the forums.

 

Away from the Reds, the commentators also didn’t have a great outing…

“Amazing how openly biased Neville is. Shite commentary.”

uberkoen on the forums.

 

But Jones was rightly praised, although there was confusion over his withdrawal…

“Jones probably our best player there. For a player with a reputation as being flashy he gets through an awful lot of defensive work.”

ILLOK on the forums.

“Well played Jones, our best player.”

Draexnael on the forums.

 

And there was obvious disappointment as targets shifted…

“Title challenge was already over. I’m now worried about the top 6 challenge.”

James Cox on Facebook.
