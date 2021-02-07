Liverpool fell to yet another Anfield defeat to all but end their title hopes as Man City emerged as 4-1 victors, and there were a lot of emotions at full-time.

Liverpool 1-4 Man City

Premier League (23), Anfield

February 7, 2021

Goals: Salah (pen) 63′; Gundogan 49′, 74′, Sterling 76′, Foden 83′

It was a game with far-reaching implications for the Reds as they played host to league leaders Man City,

Liverpool were the ones to dominate early possession but it was the visitors who were handed a goal on a silver platter from the penalty spot, only for Ilkay Gundogan to sky his effort over.

But he would make amends at the start of the second half after a sloppy show of defending, and while Klopp’s men were not at their best they found a way back through a rare penalty.

Mohamed Salah would convert to end the recent barren run at Anfield, but level terms were short-lived after a rare nightmare in possession for Alisson paved the way for City to score two in as many minutes.

There would be no coming back as Phil Foden added the finishing touches to what was a forgettable evening as City moved 10 points clear of Liverpool.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Alisson had an absolute nightmare…

Horrible day for Alisson but worth remembering the countless times he's come to Liverpool's rescue since signing. Nobody will feel worse than him — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) February 7, 2021

Somebody slap Alisson so he wakes up. How can he keep doing that shit?? — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 7, 2021

He’s gone full Karius. Never go full Karius. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) February 7, 2021

All three goals self inflicted and so avoidable. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 7, 2021

Team has zero confidence — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) February 7, 2021

I mean…. no, no idea. Can’t explain it. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) February 7, 2021

Klopp’s subs only aided City after just getting into the game…

Klopps subs are fucking disgraceful btw, we havent been able to play out since and it’s gone from 1-1 to 1-3 in 15 minutes — Stephen McGarty (@stephenmcgarty) February 7, 2021

The Alisson mistakes are clearly insane but Liverpool lost their rhythm with the double substitution. — Evan Fanning (@evanfanning) February 7, 2021

“Lost our momentum with the subs.” – Sportbilly1966 on the forums.

“Klopp subs has taken the wind out of our sails…” – Notasuperfan on the forums.

Liverpool's subs really changed the game. For City. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 7, 2021

Terrible substitutions. Lose the midfield. Lose impetus. — Matthew Sproston (@spros1) February 7, 2021

Obviously it’s all on Alisson but that double change from Klopp has killed Liverpool — James Dutton (@jrgdutton) February 7, 2021

Still can’t understand why Klopp would bring Curtis Jones off and bring Milner on #LFC — Daksh Hassija (@Daksh_Hassija) February 7, 2021

It’s probably time Liverpool stopped playing midfielders in central defence and it’s probably time to stop making strange substitutions. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) February 7, 2021

Away from the Reds, the commentators also didn’t have a great outing…

Neville complaining but this is what a big game should be like. Should be cagey and patient. Not fucking 3-3 before HT. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) February 7, 2021

Obsession of the commentators to make it sound like Liverpool are being outplayed here is…odd. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 7, 2021

Neville's non-stop whinging has been painful to listen to that half. Seems intent on picking holes in absolutely everything both teams do. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 7, 2021

“Amazing how openly biased Neville is. Shite commentary.” – uberkoen on the forums.

We’re the better side here. And getting better as we go on.

Haven’t got a clue what game Gary Neville’s watching like. — Ian Salmon (@IanRSalmon) February 7, 2021

Instead of complaining about the lack of intensity and quality, shouldn’t Neville be attempting to explain it? — James Dutton (@jrgdutton) February 7, 2021

But Jones was rightly praised, although there was confusion over his withdrawal…

Was skeptical about Jones' inclusion before kick-off but have to say that he was excellent. Understand why Klopp took him off to add a more defensive player who can give #LFC more control, but still harsh on Jones. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) February 7, 2021

Curtis Jones is boss, isn’t he? Just wish he’d push forward a bit more and take people on because he’s more than capable. — Mick Moran (@m1cklfc) February 7, 2021

“Jones probably our best player there. For a player with a reputation as being flashy he gets through an awful lot of defensive work.” – ILLOK on the forums.

“Well played Jones, our best player.” – Draexnael on the forums.

Curtis Jones excellent so far. So alert to danger, tracking runners, covering space, using the ball intelligently — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 7, 2021

Jones with a superb performance overall after that safety-first start. Cannot for the life of me understand why he wasn't in ahead of Milner (4 starts in 10 days at his age) against Brighton. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 7, 2021

Can’t believe he’s taken Jones off — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) February 7, 2021

And there was obvious disappointment as targets shifted…

That’s the title done. I think the relegation battle is done too. The ‘excitement’ of this season will now even the top four battle. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 7, 2021

Man City have finally won at Anfield and all it took was £1.5bn in the transfer market, a global pandemic, an empty stadium, a Liverpool central defensive injury crisis and two howlers from the usually reliable best goalkeeper in the league. Congrats #LIVMCI #LFC #PremierLeague — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) February 7, 2021

9 points from 9 games since christmas. Appalling. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) February 7, 2021

Today has felt like waiting for test results for Liverpool. ‘What’s the damage?’ kind of situation. Even a draw wouldn’t have been enough. Time to make peace with it now, remove the pressure of retaining the title. That has gone, and #LFC need to adjust to their new normal. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) February 7, 2021

CL qualification is a must now — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) February 7, 2021

“Title challenge was already over. I’m now worried about the top 6 challenge.” – James Cox on Facebook.

The team have had a couple of heart to hearts this season. Nothing changed. We have come back from Watford and Spurs away and been better. This season we’ve had some shockers and not got better. Klopp will sort it hopefully. I don’t know the answer. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) February 7, 2021

Nothing to admire whatsoever about that #LFC performance. Simply taken apart by opponents who looked fresher, more confident, and infinitely more cohesive. We can't dismiss the impact of injuries but you expect more fight from a team who effectively surrendered their title today. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 7, 2021

It is what it is, really. Liverpool just look a team completely drained of physical and mentally energy. Having to retain their level for a fourth successive season was always going to be tough – doing it with these injuries, no fans etc has made it impossible. They'll be back. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 7, 2021