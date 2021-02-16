Champions League action is back on the agenda for Liverpool after their progression from the group stage as leaders, with RB Leipzig next up.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are at the same juncture of their elimination from the competition last season, at the hands of Atletico Madrid in what proved to be their final game until June.

The ongoing pandemic means the Reds are to start their last-16 tie in Budapest, where they will hope to set solid foundations for their progression to the quarter-finals.

The Bundesliga outfit are the hurdle they will have to overcome this time around, but how well can you remember previous years in Europe’s elite competition?

Here, we have 12 true or false questions pertaining to the Reds and the European Cup.

Can you get all 12 correct?

