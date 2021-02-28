Liverpool picked up their first win in five in the Premier League as they eased past bottom-placed Sheffield United, with Curtis Jones starring in a 2-0 victory.

Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (26), Anfield

February 28, 2021

Goals

Jones 48′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Bryan OG 65′ (assist – Firmino)

After a full week on the training pitch, Liverpool took to the field with a new setup as they resembled closer to a 3-4-3 in possession, with Trent Alexander-Arnold joining the new centre-back pairing of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak in a back three.

The Reds unsurprisingly dominated from the first whistle, and should have gone a goal up early on as Roberto Firmino found himself one-on-one with Aaron Ramsdale, but more poor finishing cost the Brazilian.

Jones twice struggled to get the ball under his spell in the box – the first following a brilliant cross from the right-back – while Alexander-Arnold tested Ramsdale again as he turned and blasted on target.

Liverpool were let off midway through the half as a bouncing cross saw Kabak divert the ball past Adrian under pressure from Oli McBurnie, but thankfully the striker was ruled offside.

Ramsdale saved again from a powerful drive from Gini Wijnaldum, with Firmino dallying on the rebound to perfectly sum up the lack of confidence that deprived Liverpool of a deserved lead at the break.

HT: Sheffield United 0-0 Liverpool

‘More of the same’ will have been the message at half-time, and fortunately it came off for Liverpool within three minutes of the restart, albeit needing an insight from VAR.

With Alexander-Arnold stretching to keep the ball in and cross it into the box, Jones hammered home for an impressive opener, and after a lengthy review it was found that the goal was legitimate.

The Reds almost made it 2-0 soon after as Sadio Mane beat Ramsdale only to be caught offside, while at the other end McBurnie wasted a big chance for the Blades.

A spell of shocking defending from Sheffield United then allowed Firmino to dance through a number of weak challenges, and shaping up to shank his shot well wide, it instead took a big deflection from Kean Bryan to double the lead.

It gave Klopp the opportunity to reintroduce Naby Keita and James Milner as Jones and Thiago were given some rest, with Liverpool seeing the game out to a much-welcome win.

TIA Man of the Match: Curtis Jones

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Stevens, Bryan, Jagielka (Osborn 56′), Ampadu, Baldock; Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram; McGoldrick (Burke 56′), McBurnie

Subs not used: Foderingham, Lowe, Maguire, Ndiaye, Sharp, Mousset, Brewster

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago (Milner 76′), Jones (Keita 80′); Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs not used: Ojrzynski, Hughes, R.Williams, N.Williams, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi

Next match: Chelsea (H) – Premier League – Thursday, March 4, 8.15pm (GMT)